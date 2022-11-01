Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets EarlyMark HakeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially OpensModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Yardbarker
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
ESPN
Tom Brady nears 100,000 total passing yards: What you don't know
On Nov. 23, 2000, in a forgettable game during a forgettable season, quarterback Tom Brady recorded the first passing yards of his career. They came in the form of a 6-yard pass to tight end Rod Rutledge in garbage time of a Detroit Lions blowout of the New England Patriots. The pass would go down as the lone completion of Brady's rookie season.
Calvin Ridley 'Bizarre' Trade: Falcons Send Suspended WR to Jaguars - Live-Blog NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Rhamondre Stevenson, 5 Patriots most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Jets
The New England Patriots pulled away with a 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday to get back to .500 and improve to 4-4 on the season. With that, we take a look at the five players most responsible for the win. 5. Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year running...
Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a lopsided loss to in-state rivals the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can potentially push the Rams closer to second place in the NFC West. Here are our Los Angeles Rams Week 9 predictions as they take on the Buccaneers.
Sporting News
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 9 game: Joe Burrow keeps throwing TDs, Josh Allen tightens up, Marcus Mariota becoming elite?
The 2022 NFL season continues to surge forward, and we now enter the Week 9 slate with a plethora of teams on bye. With fewer games and countless injuries, finding betting value on individual matchups can be difficult. But fear not because the prop market always has fun and potentially lucrative options, as we'll highlight with our favorite BetMGM player props, over/unders, and assorted team prop bets from the Week 9 slate.
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady stays in mindless grindset mode even while discussing his own divorce
Tom Brady discussed his divorce on his 'Let's Go!' podcast
Buccaneers should not sign wide receiver with Hall of Fame talent
A free agent wide receiver with Hall of Fame talent has been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers would be wise to pass though. Ever since fate dealt the cruel hand to Odell Beckham Jr. of having him tear his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI (but not before he scored a touchdown), it was pretty much a matter of time before all the attention turned to where he would sign for the 2022 NFL season. They were bigger fish to fry so far this season, but now that another trade deadline has come and gone, the attention turns to OBJ. He’s been linked to several teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Buccaneers themselves have some seafood in the fridge awaiting the frying pan.
iheart.com
When Two Tampa HS Coaches Watch Their Former Players In The World Series...
A hat tip to our pal Jarrett Guthrie at 813Preps for sharing this. With Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (Jesuit) & Kyle Tucker (Plant) playing in the Fall Classic, their high school coaches decided to make the trip & take in the game!. Shoutout to Coach Dennis Braun (Plant) & Coach...
Patriots’ Bill Belichick praises ex-Jets kicker
Nick Folk is getting the job done for the Patriots. New England beat the Jets, 22-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Folk was named the AFC special teams player of the week after making all five of his field-goal attempts and an extra point to put 16 on the board for the Patriots.
Comments / 0