Diggs Named North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association President Elect

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Facilities Coordinator Chamreece Diggs was recently elected as incoming president elect for the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association (NCRPA), a statewide organization for 5,600 parks and recreation professionals. Diggs, a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional, has worked for the City of Greensboro for more than...
GPD Receives $2M Grant for Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention

The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) has received the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Justice Programs Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative (CVIPI) Grant. The grant will allocate $2 million dollars over three years to provide a multi-faceted approach to address drivers of violent crime in our community. GPD was one of six entities nationwide to be awarded this funding.
History Museum Bike Tour Will Visit Veteran’s Sites November 12

The Greensboro History Museum is partnering with Bicycling in Greensboro (BiG) for a bike tour of sites connected to Greensboro’s veterans’ history from 2-4 pm, Saturday, November 12, departing from the Museum, 130 Summit Ave. This Veterans History Bike Tour is approximately 7.5 miles with five stops. Participants...
Sewer Line Smoke Testing Continues November 7 through November 18

Beginning Monday, November 7, and continuing through Friday, November 18, the City will perform sewer line smoke testing. See the schedule below and the maps for testing locations. November 7-8: Guilford Hills. November 8-18: Brightwood Neighborhood. Summit Hills Neighborhood. Martin Area Neighborhood. Rankin Area Neighborhood. During testing, a non-toxic smoke...
