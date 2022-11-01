ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
The Hill

How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
OREGON STATE
ValueWalk

What Is A Recession And How Do We Know When We’re In One?

For several months, we’ve been hearing from different sources that our economy is in now a recession, or about to enter one. Are we in a recession, or will we soon be in one?. Although it cannot be said with full certainly, it’s highly unlikely that we are currently...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How will we know if the U.S. is in recession?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the July-September quarter, the government reported Thursday, underscoring that the United States is not in a recession despite distressingly high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. But the economy is hardly in the clear, and the solid growth reported for the third quarter did little to alter the growing conviction among economists that a recession is very likely next year. Higher borrowing rates and chronic inflation will almost certainly continue to weaken consumer and business spending. And likely recessions in the United Kingdom and Europe and slower growth in China will erode the revenue and profits of American corporations. Such trends are expected to cause a U.S. recession sometime in 2023. Still, there are reasons to hope that a recession, if it comes, will prove a relatively mild one. Many employers, having struggled to find workers to hire after huge layoffs during the pandemic, may decide to maintain most of their existing workforces even in a shrinking economy.
24/7 Wall St.

The Coming 2023 Recession

Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
CBS Sacramento

Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts

Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
AOL Corp

Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer

For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.

