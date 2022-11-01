Read full article on original website
DailyWealth
It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here
Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, warns the rest of us about economic recession: ‘Batten down the hatches’
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men, has dire predictions for the US economy in the near future. On Tuesday Mr Bezos retweeted a CNBC clip in which Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon advised business owners to begin preparations for volatile markets in the coming months.
How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023
Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
Janet Yellen says the US can still avoid a recession — but the Fed's next move is about to make one more likely
Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen told CNN she doesn't think a recession will happen in the near-term. But the Fed is expected to hike interest rates again this week, which could trigger a downturn. The central bank is moving at a historically fast pace, and lawmakers worry the Fed is acting...
ValueWalk
What Is A Recession And How Do We Know When We’re In One?
For several months, we’ve been hearing from different sources that our economy is in now a recession, or about to enter one. Are we in a recession, or will we soon be in one?. Although it cannot be said with full certainly, it’s highly unlikely that we are currently...
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman warns the US economy's rebound won't last - and flags housing and exports as key worries
Paul Krugman brushed off the rebound in US GDP last quarter, saying it would be short-lived. The Nobel laureate expects pressure on exports and housing demand to weigh on economic growth. Krugman noted the Fed's rate hikes have boosted the dollar and increased mortgage costs. Paul Krugman has shrugged off...
EXPLAINER: How will we know if the U.S. is in recession?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the July-September quarter, the government reported Thursday, underscoring that the United States is not in a recession despite distressingly high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. But the economy is hardly in the clear, and the solid growth reported for the third quarter did little to alter the growing conviction among economists that a recession is very likely next year. Higher borrowing rates and chronic inflation will almost certainly continue to weaken consumer and business spending. And likely recessions in the United Kingdom and Europe and slower growth in China will erode the revenue and profits of American corporations. Such trends are expected to cause a U.S. recession sometime in 2023. Still, there are reasons to hope that a recession, if it comes, will prove a relatively mild one. Many employers, having struggled to find workers to hire after huge layoffs during the pandemic, may decide to maintain most of their existing workforces even in a shrinking economy.
The Coming 2023 Recession
Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
The Fed will hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, survey of economists says
The Fed is expected to hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, according to Bloomberg's survey of economists. Three-quarters see a US recession within the next two years, and two-thirds see a global recession in that same timeframe. Economists also see the Fed lifting benchmark...
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says beating US inflation might require a 6% interest rate - and a severe recession is looming
The Fed might have to raise interest rates above 6% to squash inflation, Kenneth Rogoff said. The Harvard economist warned there's a sizeable risk of a severe US recession. Rogoff noted economic weakness in Europe, China, and Japan could weigh on US growth. Conquering red-hot inflation could require lifting US...
The Fed no longer has a choice. Prepare for a recession.
Many economists and analysts see the US economy as a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly and, according to some, the country has entered a recession. Overall employment growth, on the other hand, has been much faster than normal.
Fed expected to aggressively hike rates to 5%, triggering global recession: survey
Federal Reserve officials are expected to maintain their hawkish stance at next week's policy-setting meeting where they are likely to approve another super-sized interest rate hike, paving the way for borrowing costs to climb above 5% by March 2023, according to a survey of Bloomberg economists. The survey found that...
Here's why 75% of likely voters think we are in a recession — even though we're probably not
A new CNN poll shows that three-quarters of likely voters feel like the US economy is in a recession. It's probably not, but that's not the point.
CNBC
Prepare your finances for a recession despite strong GDP report, warn financial advisors: 'Plan for more disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
The US economy is unable to shake the recession vibe: IBD/TIPP
A month after falling gas prices and student loan forgiveness fueled one of the biggest jumps in optimism in more than a decade, the U.S. economy's recession vibe has returned. In October, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index fell 3.1 points to 41.6.
KTVZ
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve’s jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday. In a report obtained first by CNN, Fitch slashed its US growth forecasts for this year and next because of...
The Fed won't pivot from its rate hikes until the end of 2023, as inflation is persistent and the economy isn't slowing as expected, JPMorgan strategist says
The Fed won't pivot from rate hikes until the end of 2023, according to JPMorgan strategist Julia Wang. Wang pointed to strong GDP and labor market data, which would bolster the economy as the Fed keeps hiking rates. "The weakness in the economy isn't really as big or coming as...
Shipping giant Maersk warns of looming global recession; eurozone factory slump deepens – as it happened
AP Møller-Maersk says Ukraine war, Europe’s energy crisis and high inflation are hitting demand, as it forecasts lower demand for containers
AOL Corp
Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer
For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
