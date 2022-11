ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — In the biggest games, Stetson Bennett seems to rise to the occasion and above his often more heralded counterparts. Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as No. 1 Georgia shut down Hendon Hooker and the Vols' high-powered offense to win a Southeastern Conference showdown of the nation's top-ranked teams 27-13 Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 11 MINUTES AGO