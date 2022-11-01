ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Skyrocketing heating costs have people asking for help

CANTON, Mass. — Home heating prices are skyrocketing as we approach the winter months. Several groups are working to step up their efforts to help people afford their heating bills. The social workers at the Salvation Army say they are seeing a different type of clientele this year: people who have never asked for help before. Inflation apparently is putting more people than ever in line for help.
CANTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!

Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Brighton Thai restaurant to re-open with new name, owner

The Boston Licensing Board yesterday approved the sale of the closed Bangkok Bistro, 433 Washington St. in Brighton, to Piyawut Parinyawut, who will re-open it as BalaMao Restaurant. At a hearing Wednesday, Parinyawut's attorney, David Wilensky, said Parinyawut might make some menu and decor changes, but otherwise will operate it...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Dot Ave. bridge will stay closed through next fall

A key Dot Ave bridge that links Dorchester and South Boston that closed last June will remain shut down through next fall as work continues to replace the aging MBTA-owned span that carries people and cars over Red Line and commuter rail tracks below it. The $34.5 million project involves...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban

Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

City eyes help on accessory dwelling units for Mattapan homeowners

An effort to reshape Mattapan into a “10-minute neighborhood” and add housing density could come with financial and logistical help for homeowners looking to add units to their lots, Mayor Michelle Wu’s chief of city planning said in an interview with the Reporter last week. Last month,...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Court says Eversource can move proposed East Boston substation

The entire neighborhood and its elected officials spoke out against this, the climate and safety concerns are legitimate, and Logan was proven to be a more viable site. And yet here we are. I have no faith in pretty much any board or commission in this city or state to...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man shot to death on Yarmouth Place in the South End

A man was shot in the head at 9 Yarmouth Pl., off Yarmouth Street and Columbus Avenue in the South End around 10:40 p.m. report he was declared dead at the scene. At least one bullet hit an entrance to the Tent City complex. Boston murders in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood

BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy