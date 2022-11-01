Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
WJLA
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
universalhub.com
Boston looks to expand city plowing of sidewalk corners and ramps after snowfall
A pilot program by Boston Public Works winter to dig out busy sidewalk corners, crosswalks and handicap ramps has become permanent and the city will try to expand it to cover more parts of the city, City Councilor Kenzie Bok says. Bok (Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, Mission Hill) says...
Skyrocketing heating costs have people asking for help
CANTON, Mass. — Home heating prices are skyrocketing as we approach the winter months. Several groups are working to step up their efforts to help people afford their heating bills. The social workers at the Salvation Army say they are seeing a different type of clientele this year: people who have never asked for help before. Inflation apparently is putting more people than ever in line for help.
universalhub.com
Back Bay 'supper club' gets OK for table bottle service after promising it's not turning into a nightclub
The Boston Licensing Board yesterday approved plans by HuE, in the Copley Square Hotel at Exeter Street and Huntington Avenue in the Back Bay, to let tables order bottle service after promising it's not going to try to recreate its predecessor, the Storyville nightclub. The restaurant, which swears it caters...
Table Talk Pie Store moving to temporary Green Street location
Table Talk Pies’ Pie Store is moving, temporarily, to a new home this week. The store will open the location at 65 Green St., a few blocks from its original location near Kelley Square, on Thursday. It is expected to be there for nearly a year, according to This Week in Worcester.
WCVB
Here's how long you can get half-priced hot dogs at Sullivan's Castle Island in South Boston
BOSTON — A popular fast-food spot in South Boston is offering a discount as a "thank you" to customers before it closes for the season. Sullivan's Castle Island started offering half-priced hot dogs on Tuesday and that deal will continue through Nov. 20, after which, the restaurant will be shutting up shop for the winter.
Sullivan’s Castle Island offering half-priced hot dogs through end of season
Sullivan's will reopen its doors for the...
hot969boston.com
Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!
Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
universalhub.com
Brighton Thai restaurant to re-open with new name, owner
The Boston Licensing Board yesterday approved the sale of the closed Bangkok Bistro, 433 Washington St. in Brighton, to Piyawut Parinyawut, who will re-open it as BalaMao Restaurant. At a hearing Wednesday, Parinyawut's attorney, David Wilensky, said Parinyawut might make some menu and decor changes, but otherwise will operate it...
What is a chopped cheese? The most satisfying $8 lunch I’ve had in Worcester
A chopped cheese is a cheeseburger that’s been reformatted to fit onto a sub roll. It’s awesome -- and one of the most satisfying lunches you can get in Worcester for $8. Instead of a hamburger patty, you get a scramble of burger meat that’s chopped up on the griddle to the tune of metal spatulas popping, a sizzling concerto of savory percussion.
Dorchester Reporter
Dot Ave. bridge will stay closed through next fall
A key Dot Ave bridge that links Dorchester and South Boston that closed last June will remain shut down through next fall as work continues to replace the aging MBTA-owned span that carries people and cars over Red Line and commuter rail tracks below it. The $34.5 million project involves...
Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban
Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
Dorchester Reporter
City eyes help on accessory dwelling units for Mattapan homeowners
An effort to reshape Mattapan into a “10-minute neighborhood” and add housing density could come with financial and logistical help for homeowners looking to add units to their lots, Mayor Michelle Wu’s chief of city planning said in an interview with the Reporter last week. Last month,...
universalhub.com
Court says Eversource can move proposed East Boston substation
The entire neighborhood and its elected officials spoke out against this, the climate and safety concerns are legitimate, and Logan was proven to be a more viable site. And yet here we are. I have no faith in pretty much any board or commission in this city or state to...
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
NECN
‘Constant Humming' in Dead of Night Mystifies Sleepless Peabody Residents
People living around a gelatin plant in Peabody, Massachusetts, are used to the smell, not the noise that they say is waking them up in the middle of the night. "It's just this constant humming," neighbor Beverley Dunne said. The noise from the direction of the Rousselot plant goes off...
universalhub.com
Man shot to death on Yarmouth Place in the South End
A man was shot in the head at 9 Yarmouth Pl., off Yarmouth Street and Columbus Avenue in the South End around 10:40 p.m. report he was declared dead at the scene. At least one bullet hit an entrance to the Tent City complex. Boston murders in 2022.
Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
WCVB
Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
Boston Globe
This is the most annoying behavior on airplanes, according to Boston.com readers
"Anyone doing this should be kicked off the plane and put on the no fly list." Have you experienced someone kicking your seat while traveling on an airplane? If so, you are not alone. When we asked Boston.com readers for the most annoying behavior in the sky, nearly 200 readers...
