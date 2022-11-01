Read full article on original website
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons 'Has Been a Source of Frustration' for Kevin Durant, Nets
Ben Simmons "has been a source of frustration" for Kevin Durant and others on the Brooklyn Nets this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today. "Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because he's been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury, but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," Wojnarowski said.
Bleacher Report
It's Time for the New York Knicks to Fire Tom Thibodeau
There is no need to mince words following the New York Knicks' no-good, very-bad, sorry-excuse-for-a-basketball-game loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. It's time to fire Tom Thibodeau. This is not presented lightly. Jokes are jokes, and who doesn't love a snarky-ass meme? But I genuinely don't like campaigning...
Bleacher Report
Report: Nets Never Made 'Substantial Contact' with Quin Snyder After Steve Nash Exit
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly didn't make much of an attempt to gauge former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder's interest in the team's head coaching job after firing Steve Nash this week. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there was "no substantial contact" between the Nets and Snyder in...
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić in 'Rare Air' After 7 30-point Games to Start Season, Mavs' Kidd Says
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised point guard Luka Dončić for "carrying the team" after scoring over 30 points in each of the season's first seven games. Dončić poured in 33 points during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Utah Jazz, which brought his scoring average to a league-leading 36.1, which is the third-highest mark through seven games in the NBA over the past 60 years behind only Michael Jordan (37.0 in 1986-87) and James Harden (36.6 in 2019-20), per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant Not Considering Renewing Trade Request After Kyrie Suspension
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is not considering renewing his offseason trade request despite the recent suspension of teammate Kyrie Irving. That news is per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during a Friday appearance on This Just In with Max Kellerman (h/t Talkin' NBA). "The concern in Brooklyn is: How long does...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving Addresses Promotion of Antisemitic Film, Doesn’t Apologize
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving again avoided apologizing for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Irving spoke with reporters Thursday and was asked directly whether he was "sorry for the hurt that your posts caused people." "I take my responsibility for posting that," he responded. "Some things that were...
Bleacher Report
Nike Suspends Kyrie Irving Partnership After Nets PG's Promotion of Antisemitic Film
Nike announced Friday that it has suspended its partnership with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving after he promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts last week. Nike said in a statement, per CNBC's Sara Eisen:. "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and...
Bleacher Report
Woj: 76ers' James Harden to Miss a Month with Foot Injury Diagnosed as Tendon Strain
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is set to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden appeared to suffer the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Washington Wizards. The 76ers acquired Harden and Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2021-22 season...
Bleacher Report
ADL Says It Can't Accept Kyrie Irving's $500K Donation 'in Good Conscience'
The Anti-Defamation League won't be accepting the $500,000 donation Kyrie Irving planned to make in the wake of his decision to promote an antisemitic piece of media. The ADL's CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, released the following statement:. His statement came on the same day the Nets suspended Irving for a minimum...
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić, Ja Morant Headline 1st NBA 2K23 Ratings Update for 2022-23 Season
The first ratings update for NBA 2K23 dropped Thursday, and a few star players are getting some love. Luka Dončić—averaging 36.1 points per game this season, tops in the NBA—is getting a plus-one boost in his rating, bringing him to a 96 overall. Ja Morant, meanwhile,...
Bleacher Report
Bennedict Mathurin Talks Pacers, Haliburton, Call of Duty and More in B/R Interview
Bennedict Mathurin wants to clear something up. While some NBA fans may have been introduced to the Indiana Pacers rookie when he was attempting to guard James Harden in the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers and fell to the ground as the 10-time All-Star unleashed a move and hit a three, it wasn't the ankle-breaker it appeared to be on the broadcast.
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling 5 NBA Breakout Players
It's easy to be a prisoner of the moment when an NBA player rockets out to a hot start. We want to believe that a strong early run will be sustainable. That a suddenly scorching shooter will never cool off. That a handful of eye-opening games will stretch across weeks and months.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Raves About Patrick Williams as Bulls Cruise Past Hornets
On a night that saw both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine struggle from the field, shooting a combined 6-of-27, the Chicago Bulls needed someone to pick up the slack. The young Bulls forward put up his second straight strong performance after a rough start to the season, pacing the team with 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks in Wednesday's 106-88 win over the 3-5 Charlotte Hornets.
Bleacher Report
Myles Turner Rumors: Lakers Trade Target Seeking $20M Per Year on Next Contract
Wherever Myles Turner ends up playing at the end of this season, signing him to a long-term contract is expected to cost a team a lot of money. Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, there is a belief around the NBA that Turner is seeking at least $20 million per season on his next contract.
Bleacher Report
Adam Silver Says Kyrie Irving Made a 'Reckless Decision' Promoting Antisemitic Film
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed he plans to meet with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving to discuss Irving's decision to share a link to an antisemitic film on social media. "Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver...
Bleacher Report
Becky Hammon Joins ESPN as NBA Analyst; Won 2022 WNBA Title with Aces
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst for the 2022-23 season, the company announced Thursday. "I am very excited to contribute to ESPN's coverage of the NBA this season," Hammon said in a statement. "It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN's talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much."
Bleacher Report
Report: Rick Pitino, Chris Mack Avoid Punishment After NCAA's Louisville CBB Probe
Former Louisville head basketball coaches Rick Pitino and Chris Mack won't be disciplined by the NCAA following an investigation into allegations of violating recruiting rules and ethics standards. Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, both men avoided any type of punishment and Louisville only received a $5,000 fine with two...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Is 'Radioactive'; 'Baggage Is Just Too Much' to Be Traded
Kyrie Irving's trade value appears to be at an all-time low. ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his The Lowe Post podcast on Wednesday (around the 25-minute mark) that Irving is considered "radioactive" around the NBA:. "I talked to a lot of people around the league over the weekend, and the...
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Biggest Surprises To Open 2022-23 NBA Season
Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls resided somewhere near the Eastern Conference's midsection. Two weeks into the campaign, their position hasn't changed following a 5-4 start. They've had a few signature victories, which was a challenge for last season's club. However, they've also had a few losses they'd...
Bleacher Report
'He Fits Perfect on This Team': Inside Cleveland's All-in Move for Donovan Mitchell
CLEVELAND — After signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, veteran point guard Ricky Rubio's first assist of the season was a big one. Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman reached out to Rubio about one of his former teammates who had just become available. There was a real chance to acquire Donovan Mitchell, a 26-year-old three-time All-Star whom Rubio shared a starting backcourt with from 2017-2019 as members of the Utah Jazz.
