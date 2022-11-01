Ben Simmons "has been a source of frustration" for Kevin Durant and others on the Brooklyn Nets this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today. "Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because he's been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury, but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," Wojnarowski said.

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO