Jefferson Announces Gift to Name New Facility: The Honickman Center
$50 Million Gift Will Transform the Patient Experience. , in support of its new 19-story medical building rising at. . The building will be named the Honickman Center and will serve as an integral component in. Jefferson Health's. strategy to improve healthcare delivery by blending physical and virtual care. Upon...
phlcouncil.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY: PART TIME CONSTITUENT SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COUNCILMEMBER GAUTHIER
Councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier has represented Philadelphia’s 3rd Council District since January 6, 2020. Since then, Councilmember Gauthier and her team have worked hard to build a 3rd District Council office that prioritizes direct engagement with residents, transparency, accountability, responsiveness, shared decision-making with our constituents, the centering of the most vulnerable among us, passion for our work, and fun. Internally, we’ve strived to foster an environment of empowerment, where each team member provides ideas and input, enabling us to make decisions with our constituents’ best interests in mind. We now invite interested individuals to apply for the integral role of our team’s Constituent Services Representative.
Washington Examiner
West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people
EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
Jefferson Health – New Jersey awarded $375K grant to expand language access
Jefferson Health – New Jersey has been awarded a $375,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health to increase language access services to patients throughout Camden, Gloucester and Burlington counties. According to HHS, 26 million people across the U.S. have limited English...
phillygoes2college.org
FREE College Classes at CCP for 11th and 12th Graders: Apply by 12/22
Get a head start on your college education through Community College of Philadelphia’s Early Scholars program. You’ll earn credits for FREE that can be applied towards a college degree and you’ll learn in high school what it’s like to take a college course so you’ll be better prepared for college.
myphillyalive.com
Marines Birthday Celebration Nov 10 at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!
On November 10, 1775, the Continential Marines were established by the Second Continental Congress. Research indicates that the birthplace of the Corps, as the first place where Marines enlisted, was Tun Tavern in Philadelphia!. In 1781, the Tun Tavern burned down. Its former structure stood at a location now occupied...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Breakfast & Mural Dedication
Join us to celebrate Philly civil rights pioneer Judge Leon A. Higginbotham Jr. at a breakfast at Fitler Club. In partnership with the Higginbotham family, the program will bring to life the legacy of this monumental figure in history, featuring:. Immediately following the breakfast, guests are invited to the unveiling...
Philadelphia adds 2 new evening resource centers to curb youth violence
Two new Community Evening Resource Centers opened Monday night, giving Philadelphia four such locations to help keep children and teens safe and active in the evening.
Merion Station Architect— Rehabber of City Hall and the Academy of Music — Dies at 81
Hyman Myers, sitting in one of the circular windows of Phila.'s City Hall, a building he helped restore and preserve. Hyman Myers, noted architect whose projects included City Hall’s renovation, has passed. The former Merion Station resident was 81. Gary Miles constructed a fitting remembrance of his life in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
wfncnews.com
Small Colleges Are Like Condemned Death Row Prisoners
Cabrini University, a small Catholic school near Philadelphia, is eliminating its Provost position as part of a plan to cut costs and balance its budget. It will also eliminate two associate provost positions and shrink the number of department chairs from 18 to eight. “We continue to lose money every...
billypenn.com
Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?
With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
Philly high school students make 3-D printed water filters to help Mississippi town
A group of Philly teens hand-delivered 3-D printed water filters to Jackson, Mississippi, where they were used to test contaminated water.
Glenside Contractor Benefits from Program that Gives Low-Level Offenders a Second Chance
Dylan Fiedler.Image via Dylan Fiedler at the Bucks County Courier Times. The Choice is Yours (TCY), a regional felony diversion program that also operates in Montgomery County, provides nonviolent, first-time drug offenders with a second chance. Zack Boyd, in the Bucks County Courier Times, reported the impact TCY had on Dylan Fiedler, a Glenside HVAC contractor.
Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy
SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
phillyvoice.com
Reading Terminal Market opens new 'curbless' public space on Filbert Street
Reading Terminal Market's long-awaited expansion onto Filbert Street has finally been completed, creating a new public space in Center City for dining, shopping and cultural events. The $1.5 million project, first announced in 2019, brings 15,000 square feet of multi-purpose space to the 1100 block of Filbert St., on the...
phillyvoice.com
These are the two questions on the ballot for Philly voters in the midterm election
Amid highly publicized general elections taking place for federal, state and local offices, Philadelphia voters will have just two ballot questions to answer at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both questions involve updating the Home Rule Charter, Philadelphia's governing document that defines the powers and responsibilities of the city's...
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
The Philadelphia Citizen
What’s Worse than Larry Krasner?
First, let’s acknowledge the tragedy of Larry Krasner. If you, like me, have looked open-mindedly at the evidence and concluded that, indeed, our commonwealth’s parole and probation system is in desperate need of reform, that cash bail effectively criminalizes poverty, and that for too long corrupt cops have largely gone unpunished, you’d, at first blush, likely be a supporter of many of our district attorney’s policies.
billypenn.com
Survivor’s daughter appreciates city apology for Holmesburg prison experiments, urges Penn to do more
Adrianne Jones-Alston’s life mimics that of her late father Leodus Jones down to how she organizes her desk. She laughed as she recalled visiting her father’s Philadelphia home office and seeing how his papers and pens lined up exactly hers did back home in Virginia. “My father has...
West Philly's Will Smith surprises students at Overbrook High School
Actor Will Smith returned to his former high school - and surprised some Philadelphia students.
