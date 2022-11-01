ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

phlcouncil.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY: PART TIME CONSTITUENT SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COUNCILMEMBER GAUTHIER

Councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier has represented Philadelphia’s 3rd Council District since January 6, 2020. Since then, Councilmember Gauthier and her team have worked hard to build a 3rd District Council office that prioritizes direct engagement with residents, transparency, accountability, responsiveness, shared decision-making with our constituents, the centering of the most vulnerable among us, passion for our work, and fun. Internally, we’ve strived to foster an environment of empowerment, where each team member provides ideas and input, enabling us to make decisions with our constituents’ best interests in mind. We now invite interested individuals to apply for the integral role of our team’s Constituent Services Representative.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people

EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
WEST CHESTER, PA
phillygoes2college.org

FREE College Classes at CCP for 11th and 12th Graders: Apply by 12/22

Get a head start on your college education through Community College of Philadelphia’s Early Scholars program. You’ll earn credits for FREE that can be applied towards a college degree and you’ll learn in high school what it’s like to take a college course so you’ll be better prepared for college.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Breakfast & Mural Dedication

Join us to celebrate Philly civil rights pioneer Judge Leon A. Higginbotham Jr. at a breakfast at Fitler Club. In partnership with the Higginbotham family, the program will bring to life the legacy of this monumental figure in history, featuring:. Immediately following the breakfast, guests are invited to the unveiling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wfncnews.com

Small Colleges Are Like Condemned Death Row Prisoners

Cabrini University, a small Catholic school near Philadelphia, is eliminating its Provost position as part of a plan to cut costs and balance its budget. It will also eliminate two associate provost positions and shrink the number of department chairs from 18 to eight. “We continue to lose money every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Glenside Contractor Benefits from Program that Gives Low-Level Offenders a Second Chance

Dylan Fiedler.Image via Dylan Fiedler at the Bucks County Courier Times. The Choice is Yours (TCY), a regional felony diversion program that also operates in Montgomery County, provides nonviolent, first-time drug offenders with a second chance. Zack Boyd, in the Bucks County Courier Times, reported the impact TCY had on Dylan Fiedler, a Glenside HVAC contractor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Reading Terminal Market opens new 'curbless' public space on Filbert Street

Reading Terminal Market's long-awaited expansion onto Filbert Street has finally been completed, creating a new public space in Center City for dining, shopping and cultural events. The $1.5 million project, first announced in 2019, brings 15,000 square feet of multi-purpose space to the 1100 block of Filbert St., on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What’s Worse than Larry Krasner?

First, let’s acknowledge the tragedy of Larry Krasner. If you, like me, have looked open-mindedly at the evidence and concluded that, indeed, our commonwealth’s parole and probation system is in desperate need of reform, that cash bail effectively criminalizes poverty, and that for too long corrupt cops have largely gone unpunished, you’d, at first blush, likely be a supporter of many of our district attorney’s policies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

