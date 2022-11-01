Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Commanders vs. Vikings GAMEDAY Preview: Cousins Returns
Washington has a chance to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has fond memories of Terry McLaurin
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell always knew Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin would be a star. O’Connell, who spent three seasons with Washington as an offensive assistant from 2017-19, including as the offensive coordinator in 2019, scouted McLaurin at the 2019 Senior Bowl and his pro day at Ohio State.
Checking In on Vikings 12-5 Potential
Back in August, I looked at the 2022 Minnesota Vikings regular season schedule and came up with a 12-5 record when the dust settled. Now just under halfway through the regular season, we’re staring down the possibility of that coming to fruition, but just how likely could it be?
Vikings Benefit from Exceptional Trade for TE TJ Hockenson
The holidays came early for the Minnesota Vikings as they benefit from an exceptional trade with the Detroit Lions for tight end TJ Hockenson. In a rare move that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has somewhat normalized, the division rival Detroit Lions traded their former first-round draft pick from 2019. The Vikings gave up a 2024 second-round pick and a 2024 3rd-round pick. In exchange, they got Hockenson, a 2023 4th round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th round pick (will be a 5th round pick if Vikings make the playoffs).
RGIII Highlights Packers Issue, Vikings Strength
As far as I can tell, Vikings fans are extra happy right about now. The reason? Well, it’s because the Vikings’ strong record happens to coincide with a weak record for the Packers. After seeing Green Bay take the division for three-straight seasons, Minnesota fans are welcoming their team’s hitherto unusual level of strong play.
All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
Kirk Cousins returns to visit Washington with 6-1 Vikings
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins looks back fondly on his time in Washington, no occasion more than the day after Christmas in 2015 when he and his teammates clinched the NFC East title and a trip to the playoffs and were greeted by celebrating fans back at their practice facility.
