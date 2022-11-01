ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightwood, CA

Things To Do This Weekend: November 4-6, 2022

Don’t forget that Daylight Savings ends this weekend on Sunday, November 6th. The time change will bring about shorter days and cooler weather with temperatures in the low 60s/high 50s in Wrightwood and Mid 60s in Phelan. Be sure to share your events with us. We would love to hear about them. Enjoy your weekend!
PHELAN, CA
Give Life, Give Blood

Give someone a second chance. LifeStream Blood Bank mobile unit will be in the Tri-Community on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at St Junipero Serra Church from 8am-1pm, 8820 Sheep Creek Road in Phelan. All volunteer blood donors must be at least 15 years old. Weight at least 115 pounds. Be in good health. And, wear a face covering as required by San Bernardino County. To schedule an appointment or for further info go to: lstream.com or 800-879-4484.
PHELAN, CA
Tri-Community Cleanup & Tire Drop-off Day

Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 8am-12pm Tri-Community residents can take advantage of a Free Cleanup & Free Tire Day. Residents may drop off for free residential trash and yard waste, recyclable material, also for free, up to 9 tires (must be off rim). NO commercial tires or commercial waste. NO hazardous materials or e-waste.
PHELAN, CA

