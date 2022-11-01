Give someone a second chance. LifeStream Blood Bank mobile unit will be in the Tri-Community on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at St Junipero Serra Church from 8am-1pm, 8820 Sheep Creek Road in Phelan. All volunteer blood donors must be at least 15 years old. Weight at least 115 pounds. Be in good health. And, wear a face covering as required by San Bernardino County. To schedule an appointment or for further info go to: lstream.com or 800-879-4484.

PHELAN, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO