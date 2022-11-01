Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia man sentenced for violations during Nebraska hunting trip
A Georgia hunter has been sentenced to two years of probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, traveled to the North Platte area in fall 2020 along with two other people from Georgia to hunt with Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan ranks poorly in public school open-enrollment study
(The Center Square) – Michigan has some catching up to do with other states when it comes to providing open enrollment opportunities for the state’s public-school students. The Reason Foundation’s latest study concludes Michigan fails in four of the five best practices used to evaluate states’ open enrollment...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ralston to step down from state House Speaker position
ATLANTA -- The long-time leader of the Georgia House of Representatives announced Friday that he will not seek another term as speaker. House Speaker David Ralston, who has led the chamber since 2010, said in a statement that he needs to focus on a “health challenge which has arisen recently.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Candidate Q&A: Attorney general
Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Family: My wife Lindsey and I have two sons, Simon and Henry. Prior Elected Office: Wisconsin attorney general, 2019–present. Other Public Service: Assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Maryland; law clerk to the Honorable Michael...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Back in the day, Nov. 4, 1986: Kay Orr defeats Helen Boosalis in Nebraska governor's race
Thirty-six years ago today, Nebraska provided a national first when two women candidates competed in the governor's race: Republican Kay Orr, 47, and Democrat Helen Boosalis, 67. Orr won, becoming the first elected woman Republican governor in the country. As the first women nominated as candidates for governor in Nebraska,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Letter: I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General
I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General. I practiced law with Tom, long ago, and know him to be a tough, insightful, dedicated, principled advocate for his client. Please join me in voting for Tom as Idaho’s advocate. Tom will give the Legislature and the Executive Branch honest, competent legal advice, not the advice they demand to justify ill-advised legislation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ada County completes successful test of ballot tabulation equipment ahead of Nov. 8 election
Originally published Nov. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Ada County elections officials completed a successful test of their ballot tabulation equipment during a public test and demonstration Thursday afternoon in Boise. Thursday’s logic and accuracy test was one of the final big tests of the elections equipment leading up to Tuesday’s general...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Stitt to declare State of Emergency following deadly storms
IDABEL, Okla. - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's heartbroken after seeing the tornado damage in the Idabel area Saturday morning. He says he's declaring a State of Emergency in affected counties to ensure these communities have support and resources from the state. McCurtain County EMS Director Cody McDaniel confirmed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Will this be the last year we turn the clocks back?
Residents will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend because of the annual fall back of the clocks — but not everyone is looking forward to the additional shut-eye. “There’s no one that I know in my circle of friends that are happy that we’re turning the clocks back,” state Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-18, said. “They do the Snoopy happy dance when we move forward, when we have more daylight so we can spend our time in more sunshine, and I think that’s better for us all around.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shapiro fires up supporters in Pringle
PRINGLE — With four days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro gave a fiery stump speech to more than 200 supporters Friday night. Shapiro promised a cheering crowd he would work hard for the next four years as their governor. “Let’s get this done, Luzerne...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate
Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Republican incumbent Ron Johnson did not respond. Other public service Community organizer, 10 years. Education Communications media, Alabama A&M. Campaign email or website mandelabarnes.com. Q&A. Why are you the best candidate for this office?. I’m running for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates
BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two Afghanistan veterans contend for seat in North Carolina's new 14th Congressional District
(The Center Square) — Two Afghanistan war veterans are offering voters distinctly different paths for North Carolina’s newly-created 14th Congressional District as they head to the polls next week. Democrat Sen. Jeff Jackson and former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan will do battle in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Marist Poll: Fetterman's lead narrows, but remains 6 points ahead of Oz
(The Center Square) – The latest election poll for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat shows Democrat John Fetterman maintains a bigger lead over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz than the consensus of four other polls. And the pollster issued a word of caution. “We’re not looking to hedge the result,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska State Board of Education restriction on public comment irks critics
No public comment was allowed at Friday’s Nebraska State Board of Education meeting, a decision the board president said was routine and not unprecedented. But the move upset board critics who suspected politics were at play so close to Tuesday’s election. Board President Patsy Koch Johns said that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tensions rise between Gov Newsom, mayors over homelessness
As voters cast ballots in the last few days leading up to California’s Nov. 8 election, who will they blame for the state’s persistent housing and homelessness crises?. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s surprise Thursday announcement — that he’s withholding $1 billion in state homelessness funding until local governments and service providers come up with more ambitious plans to reduce the number of people living on the streets — seems to serve as an implicit reminder to Californians that he isn’t the only one responsible for the state’s ballooning homeless population, which grew by at least 22,500 during the pandemic.
Comments / 0