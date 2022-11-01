Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton leads nation in new business employment
The rate of job creation by new companies in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton region ranks first among all mid-size metro areas in the country, according to a new study by the job-matching website HireAHelper.com. Not only that, by percentage of total employment, but it also leads the nation regardless of market size.
businessobserverfl.com
Hospital, utilizing $15M venture capital fund, seeks more startups to support
The innovation side of health care isn’t an afterthought at one of the biggest hospital systems in the region. A leader there aims to make it a first thought. Key takeaway: TGH Innoventures, the technology and innovation arm for Tampa General Hospital, which includes a $15 million venture fund, is primed for a busy 2023.
businessobserverfl.com
$30 million rural real estate project with 5-acre sites starts selling lots
As her 8-year-old daughter, Addie, rode her horse toward the cross country arena Oct. 22 at the TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City, Winter Park's Courtney Borton followed behind, wearing a smile that would not go away. Besides the joy of seeing her daughter compete, Courtney Borton was enjoying all...
businessobserverfl.com
Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota
Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
Mysuncoast.com
The City of Sarasota announces free Wi-Fi in public parks
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is announcing the “Free Wi-Fi in the Parks” pilot program with a cord-cutting ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 10. The event starts at 10 a.m. at Darting Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. This will be the first city park to offer free Wi-Fi.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa cancer treatment clinic promotes from within for vice president role
Moffitt Cancer Center has promoted longtime executive Jarett Rieger to vice president and chief innovation officer. According to a news release, Rieger joined Moffitt in 2004 and has served as manager, director and senior director of the Tampa-based health care facility’s Office of Innovation and Industry Alliances, which focuses on commercializing intellectual property and forging industry alliances. He will continue to lead that department.
businessobserverfl.com
Sod business balances new opportunities with inflation-laden anxieties
Key takeaway: Tiffany Bailey seeks new paths of growth for her family-run sod business, Bayside Sod, while keeping lessons learned from the previous leader, her father, front-and-center. Core challenge: Inflation has sent costs soaring and the real estate market is in flux, causing more uncertainty. What’s next: Goals Bailey is...
fox13news.com
Best places to retire in the US updated as inflation woes persist: Which place is No. 1?
Americans searching for a place to spend their golden years have a new top priority this year: being able to make their mortgage or rent payment. U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire on Tuesday, unveiling Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top spot to retire as part of a shift in rankings due to retirees' concerns over housing affordability.
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ, Breeze Airways announce new route to Westchester County and Norfolk
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SRQ continues its expansion by partnering with Breeze Airways. The low cost-airline announced Wednesday Breeze Airways that they would be launching its new service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to Westchester County and Norfolk. The routes are on sale today from just $74* one-way if purchased by...
Longboat Observer
Southpointe Shores home tops sales at $3.1 million
A home in Southpointe Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard and Emily Crowley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1733 Little Pointe Circle to Tammi Gustafson, of Hibbing, Minnesota, for $3.1 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,055,000 in 2018.
Supplies distribution in Port Charlotte today
A Hurricane Ian relief supplies distribution is happening at Sunnydell Plaza in Port Charlotte today
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa couple share their path to podcasting success
Podcasts generated nearly $11.5 billion in 2020. Chris and Katie Krimitsos have paved the way for both newbies and pros to increase their piece of the market. Key takeaway: In 2013, Tampa entrepreneur Chris Krimitsos attended a podcasting meetup. Two years later, he and his wife both had podcasts and he had created Podfest Expo, an industry event that attracts thousands of current and aspiring podcasters.
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
businessobserverfl.com
Richard Branson visits Tampa airport to celebrate new nonstop London route
The Virgin Atlantic impresario and local leaders greeted the arrival of the airline’s Airbus A330neo. Tampa Bay leaders rubbed shoulders with celebrity businessman and Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson on Wednesday to mark the debut of the airline’s nonstop route from Tampa International Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport.
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
Longboat Observer
Welcome back: What you missed on Longboat Key
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Longboat Key. Friends...
businessobserverfl.com
Boston apartment complex owner refinances two properties for $86M
Taurus Investment Holdings, a Boston private equity real estate investment firm, has refinanced two Florida apartment complexes, including one in Tampa, for $85.65 million. The refinancing was accomplished through two loans, one for each property, and secured by Berkadia. The combined properties have 640 units. The 280-unit Tampa property, Lofton...
Mysuncoast.com
Marco Rubio to make campaign stop in Sarasota Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sen. Marcio Rubio is making a scheduled stop in Sarasota along with multiple local candidates as well. Rubio is scheduled to rally voters in the Suncoast. Other expected participants are Republican Congressmen Greg Steube and Vern Buchanan, state Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, and state Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota.
Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
businessobserverfl.com
Resort, already $100M over original price tag, faces $35M in hurricane damages
Damage to the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Resort from Hurricane Ian will cost Allegiant Travel Co. about $35 million, according to the company’s latest earnings report. In the report, released Wednesday afternoon Nov. 2, Las Vegas-based Allegiant says it lost $56.2 million in income in the third quarter before...
