Related
Blake Harms Returns to W. Michigan to Join Storm Team 8
WOOD TV 8's team of meteorologists is adding another person to become the largest weather forecasting team in West Michigan. The new addition to the team just happens to be a native of the West Michigan area. Meteorologist Blake Harms grew up in West Michigan, living in Hudsonville. Blake says...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Other Than Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
Here Are 5 Pure Michigan Turkey Alternatives For Thanksgiving
With turkey prices so high this year, here are 5 "Pure Michigan" alternatives for your Thanksgiving. It seems every business has a reason to raise the prices of its products these days and every industry has its list of excuses. I don't know about you, but it doesn't look to me like there is much of a shortage of anything. There is one reason only that prices are high and that is fuel prices. If you are wanting to point a finger, it should be at oil companies and people who own them, and politicians who take money from them.
Did You Know Jeff Daniels Starred In A Movie About Michigan Hunters?
Am I the only person in Michigan that DIDN'T KNOW Jeff Daniels wrote and starred in a movie about a deer camp in Escanaba, Michigan?. I was scrolling on Facebook after work the other day when I saw a post from Visit Escanaba talking about the hunting season approaching and how it was time to watch the cult classic movie Escanaba In Da Moonlight.
You Won’t Believe What Word Is The Most Misspelled In Michigan
Anyone that's my friend, family member, or coworker knows I'm THE KING OF TERRIBLE SPELLING AND GRAMMAR. I joke around about it, but I'm really embarrassed about my terrible spelling and grammar. When I saw this graphic online breaking down the most misspelled words for each state in America, I...
Back In 1926, Magic Great Harry Houdini Died After A Show In Michigan
Growing up like many young kids I was fascinated by magic. I was curious about how they did the tricks and wanted to learn about them myself. I remember begging my mom to take me to a magic store so I could buy a magic trick to learn and show my friends.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Could Michigan Grocery Store Shelves be Bare in a Matter of Weeks?
The Covid-19 pandemic changed the world and personally taught me about so many things I never knew about. For example, I had no clue what the heck a "PANDEMIC" was, but I learned a lot about it over the past several years of dealing with it. Besides the word pandemic,...
Another Michigan School District Has To Deflect ‘Furries’ Rumor
A long running false rumor about kids who identify as animals and poop in litter boxes has come to the Mitten State. And NO it isn't true. The Alpena School District Says It Does NOT Have Any Students Identifying As Animals. Alpena School Superintendent David Rabbideau has gone on the...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 4-6, 2022
When was the last time you went on a hike with goats? How about running a .1k Race (which is about two blocks!)? Or you could go roller skating in black light! Those are just a few of the events happening in West Michigan this weekend... Friday, November 4, 2022...
Paramore North American Tour Sets Date For Michigan Return
Paramore has announced a North American tour in support of their "This Is Why" album and Michigan has made the list. Paramore will be performing at Little Ceasar's Arena in Detroit on Wednesday, June 7th. How do I get tickets to see Paramore in Detroit?. Tickets for the tour go...
Michigan Rapper Drops Another Gretchen Whitmer Anthem Ahead of Election
Gmac Cash is back with another rap about Michigan's Governor. In 2020, the Detroit rapper first went viral with his song "Coronavirus". Since then, he's offered takes on lots of things including stimulus checks, the high price of gas, and even the Belle Isle slide that sent people flying over the summer.
Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?
Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
Marshall, Michigan – The State Capitol That Never Was
Earlier this week, we posted an article about the three different Capitols that Michigan has had - two of which were in Lansing. But when plans were put in place to move the Capitol from Detroit in 1847, it wasn't Lansing that was the favorite city... it was actually Marshall!
5 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Deserve Their Own Food Network Special
It's officially Restaurant Week here in Grand Rapids. Now through Monday November 14th, you can find special deals on places to eat here in Grand Rapids in celebration of the amazing food scene we have. Of course, if you haven't already grabbed your digital pass to participate, You can get...
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
New Owners Taking Over West Michigan Craig’s Cruisers Locations
One of West Michigan's most iconic Family Entertainment Complexes is being sold, and that begs the question, who is taking over?. It was announced today that the three Craig's Cruisers locations in West Michigan would be sold to a company called Five Star Parks and Attractions. The centers are expected to remain open after the sale.
Mi Squirrel Hunting Has One of the Longest Seasons For Wild Game
Squirrel hunting is often overlooked but there are plenty of them and they have one of the longest seasons with one of the biggest bag limits in Michigan. Inflation has the price of meat and vegetables up through the roof these days. I have a little bit of property and am considering growing a garden and hunting for all my own meat.
