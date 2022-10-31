ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Where to watch Iowa football face Purdue on Saturday

Former Iowa wideouts Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy will take on their former team this weekend in West Lafayette, Indiana, as the Purdue Boilermakers welcome the Hawkeyes to Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue’s offense and passing attack are ranked 32nd and 13th in the nation, respectively. Jones — who was the 2021...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Sioux City Journal

Freshmen positioned to help Hawkeyes

Fran McCaffery likes what he has seen from two freshmen on the Iowa basketball team and is working to get a third healthy as the Hawkeyes prepare for Monday’s season opener. The Iowa coach labeled the preseason work of Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix as promising on Thursday and said that walk-on Amarion Nimmers from Rock Island is currently sidelined with a wrist injury.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Feud Tuesday Night

We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
IOWA CITY, IA
beckersasc.com

Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment

OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
IOWA CITY, IA
Pen City Current

HTC grad shot Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS - A 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity was shot in the forearm Thursday while running to cross country practice at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. According to police reports Matt Hellige, 21, was taken to an area hospital after being shot near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
thelibertylivewire.com

The Anniversary of the 1991 University of Iowa School Shooting

Often anniversaries are celebrations: birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and even friendship anniversaries. However, some are sad. Nov. 1, 2022, marks the 31st anniversary of a shooting that happened at the University of Iowa. On Nov. 1, 1991, the University of Iowa had its first-ever school shooting. The total death count was...
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall

(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped. The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Mount Mercy University student hurt after shooting in Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Mount Mercy University student is in the hospital after being shot near the Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the student's injuries are not life-threatening. Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown due...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

