Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football face Purdue on Saturday
Former Iowa wideouts Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy will take on their former team this weekend in West Lafayette, Indiana, as the Purdue Boilermakers welcome the Hawkeyes to Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue’s offense and passing attack are ranked 32nd and 13th in the nation, respectively. Jones — who was the 2021...
Sioux City Journal
Freshmen positioned to help Hawkeyes
Fran McCaffery likes what he has seen from two freshmen on the Iowa basketball team and is working to get a third healthy as the Hawkeyes prepare for Monday’s season opener. The Iowa coach labeled the preseason work of Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix as promising on Thursday and said that walk-on Amarion Nimmers from Rock Island is currently sidelined with a wrist injury.
Iowa Family Wins Tuesday Family Feud, Advances To Wednesday Episode
The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids appeared on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud and they did really well!. Not only did the Loefflers make it to the final round, they won $10,000, and will appear on Wednesday's episode of the show!. If you're in the Quad Cities, catch their second...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
Iowa Family Gets Third Try on Popular Game Show [PIC/VIDEO]
A Cedar Rapids family has been playing well this week on a popular game show and according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, will be hanging out with Steve Harvey for at least one more night when "Family Feud" airs Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. on Fox 28. The family of...
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Feud Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa DL coach Jay Niemann reveals which Hawkeye defender has 'best combination' of physical attributes
Iowa defensive line coach Jay Niemann revealed that Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness has the best combination of several key attributes for a defensive player. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Niemann praised Van Ness for his skill set. He compared Van Ness’ attributes to the rest of the defensive line:
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
beckersasc.com
Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment
OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
Pen City Current
HTC grad shot Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS - A 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity was shot in the forearm Thursday while running to cross country practice at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. According to police reports Matt Hellige, 21, was taken to an area hospital after being shot near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast.
thelibertylivewire.com
The Anniversary of the 1991 University of Iowa School Shooting
Often anniversaries are celebrations: birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and even friendship anniversaries. However, some are sad. Nov. 1, 2022, marks the 31st anniversary of a shooting that happened at the University of Iowa. On Nov. 1, 1991, the University of Iowa had its first-ever school shooting. The total death count was...
University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall
(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped. The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
The 10 Best Places to Get a Sandwich in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
If you're looking for a place to grab a sandwich today, you have a TON of options here in the Cedar Rapids area! Here are the top ten places according to reviews on Yelp:. Open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5-star rating on Facebook. 99 16th...
KCRG.com
WATCH: Camera captures shooting in NE Cedar Rapids
Few details have been released but police say the shooting happened on the northeast side of town. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque Regional Airport has announced a new one.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
iheart.com
Mount Mercy University student hurt after shooting in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Mount Mercy University student is in the hospital after being shot near the Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the student's injuries are not life-threatening. Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown due...
