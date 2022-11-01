Read full article on original website
Related
Man found with bomb-making materials in Jersey Shore motel, cops say
A 37-year-old man from Maine was arrested last week after he unsuccessfully tried to build a bomb in the Jersey Shore motel room in which he was staying, officials said. Wildwood police were called to the Mango Motel on Spencer Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday after several residents heard Joshua Bailey make comments about constructing a bomb, authorities said.
Wildwood, NJ, Police: Maine Man Had Parts to Build a Bomb in Motel Room
Authorities in Wildwood say a man from Maine has been arrested after people allegedly heard him talking about building a bomb inside a motel room and he had assembled items to do so. The scene unfolded last Friday morning, October 28th, at the Mango Motel on East Spencer Avenue. The...
Cops arrest man wanted in shooting death of N.J. woman
A man sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman Wednesday afternoon in Cumberland County has been taken into custody, authorities reported Thursday morning. Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ramy Garcia, 35, also of Millville, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
5 Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized Following Police Surveillance Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a surveillance operation on Atlantic Avenue this past Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of a loaded gun and drugs. The surveillance, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, was focused on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. During...
Man charged with holding woman against her will with imitation gun in Atlantic City
A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after holding a woman against her will at an apartment in Atlantic City, authorities said. The woman and another man with whom she was acquainted were eventually allowed to leave the apartment on the first block of South Florida Avenue after a SWAT team arrived, Atlantic City police said.
phillyvoice.com
Suspect captured after manhunt in woman's fatal Millville shooting
A Millville man wanted for fatally shooting a woman on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested and charged with murder after a manhunt that lasted into Thursday morning, Cumberland County authorities said. The shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. along the 400 block of N. Fourth St., where responding officers found 35-year-old...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges
Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
Wildwood Motel Guest Threatens To Make Bomb: Police
Bomb-making materials were discovered when police in Wildwood searched a motel room, authorities said. On Friday, Oct. 28, at 8:37 a.m., the Wildwood Police Department received a report of an unwanted guest at the Mango Motel located at 209 East Spencer Ave. Police spoke with the manager who stated that...
southjerseyobserver.com
43-Year-Old Norristown Man Arrested & Charged in Fatal Shooting of Camden Resident
A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Camden man on October 22, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 5:50 a.m., Camden County Police officers were dispatched to...
Linwood, NJ, Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-ins
I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
newtownpress.com
Logan Twp Crime Log
Sept. 4: Officers responded to Wawa on Center Square Rd. for a Theft report. It was reported that the suspect stole approximately 16 packs of cigarettes and fled the store. Officers were able to identify the suspect and charged the 30-year-old Paulsboro man with Shoplifting. Service on this charge is pending.
16-year-old charged for Sunday shooting in Dover
DOVER, DE – A 16-year-old was arrested on weapons charges for a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in Dover. According to a statement today, officers from the Delaware State Police responded to a shooting call on Joshua Clayton Road. When officers arrived shortly after 2:00 pm, they found a man that had been shot at by a male suspect while walking in the area. “The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot,” police The post 16-year-old charged for Sunday shooting in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in woman’s killing
Police were searching for a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman on Wednesday afternoon in Millville, authorities said. The woman, 35-year-old Ramy Garcia, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 400 block of North 4th Street at 4:24 p.m., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Garcia later died from her injuries.
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
Willingboro, NJ Community Still Looking for Answers in 1996 Disappearance of Pregnant 12-Year-Old Girl
It's been almost 26 years since a pregnant 12-year-old Celina Mays said 'goodnight' to her family and then vanished. Willingboro, New Jersey police are still hoping for tips that could lead them to her whereabouts. It was December 16, 1996, when after attending church with her loved ones, Celina Mays...
WMDT.com
Man hit alongside road near Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Delaware State Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a car in Lincoln. We’re told the man was walking close to the road on Route 113 while wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light or anything reflective to make himself visible in the dark.
Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County
ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Mullica Twp., NJ, Crash
Police in Mullica Township say a two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning resulted in the death of a man from Browns Mills. The accident happened at about 11:45 AM on the White Horse Pike at Elwood Road. The crash involved a car and a utility truck. Both vehicles were severely damaged.
Police investigate 2 separate reports of assaults by rideshare drivers in Newark, Delaware
Police in Newark, Delaware are investigating after two separate reports of sexual assault by a rideshare driver.
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0