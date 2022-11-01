ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Man found with bomb-making materials in Jersey Shore motel, cops say

A 37-year-old man from Maine was arrested last week after he unsuccessfully tried to build a bomb in the Jersey Shore motel room in which he was staying, officials said. Wildwood police were called to the Mango Motel on Spencer Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday after several residents heard Joshua Bailey make comments about constructing a bomb, authorities said.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Cops arrest man wanted in shooting death of N.J. woman

A man sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman Wednesday afternoon in Cumberland County has been taken into custody, authorities reported Thursday morning. Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ramy Garcia, 35, also of Millville, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
MILLVILLE, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Suspect captured after manhunt in woman's fatal Millville shooting

A Millville man wanted for fatally shooting a woman on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested and charged with murder after a manhunt that lasted into Thursday morning, Cumberland County authorities said. The shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. along the 400 block of N. Fourth St., where responding officers found 35-year-old...
MILLVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges

Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Wildwood Motel Guest Threatens To Make Bomb: Police

Bomb-making materials were discovered when police in Wildwood searched a motel room, authorities said. On Friday, Oct. 28, at 8:37 a.m., the Wildwood Police Department received a report of an unwanted guest at the Mango Motel located at 209 East Spencer Ave. Police spoke with the manager who stated that...
WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Linwood, NJ, Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-ins

I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
LINWOOD, NJ
newtownpress.com

Logan Twp Crime Log

Sept. 4: Officers responded to Wawa on Center Square Rd. for a Theft report. It was reported that the suspect stole approximately 16 packs of cigarettes and fled the store. Officers were able to identify the suspect and charged the 30-year-old Paulsboro man with Shoplifting. Service on this charge is pending.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

16-year-old charged for Sunday shooting in Dover

DOVER, DE – A 16-year-old was arrested on weapons charges for a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in Dover. According to a statement today, officers from the Delaware State Police responded to a shooting call on Joshua Clayton Road. When officers arrived shortly after 2:00 pm, they found a man that had been shot at by a male suspect while walking in the area. “The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot,” police The post 16-year-old charged for Sunday shooting in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
DOVER, DE
NJ.com

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in woman’s killing

Police were searching for a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman on Wednesday afternoon in Millville, authorities said. The woman, 35-year-old Ramy Garcia, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 400 block of North 4th Street at 4:24 p.m., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Garcia later died from her injuries.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?

It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Man hit alongside road near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Del. – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Delaware State Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a car in Lincoln. We’re told the man was walking close to the road on Route 113 while wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light or anything reflective to make himself visible in the dark.
LINCOLN, DE
CBS Philly

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy