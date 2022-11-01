Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fall Rummage Sale Features Thousands of $1 Items This Weekend in Owensboro
If you're looking for a great way to save money on winter clothes for your family this weekend is the perfect time to do it. There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale with $1 items. The sale will benefit a local homeless shelter and you're invited. ALL ABOUT MY SISTER'S KEEPER.
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
A Festive and Delicious Sneak Preview of the 2022 Holiday Market in Owensboro, KY
The annual Holiday Market is coming up this weekend at the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market. The holiday extravaganza, which features dozens and dozens of vendors was first held at the end of 2020 and it has continued to grow since. The excitement is building as this year's Holiday Market will...
Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season by Lighting the City’s Official Christmas Tree
I can't believe I am already writing an article about Christmas - and not because we just finished Halloween and it's not even Thanksgiving yet - I'm just having a hard time excepting the fact that we are 11 months into 2022. How (and when) did that happen? So...have you started decorating for Christmas yet? We haven't at my house, at least not yet. I'm just waiting for my wife to ask me to bring all of our decorations down from the attic. I imagine that request will happen any day now (probably this weekend).
Downtown Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season with Exciting Open House Event
We have turned the calendar over, and now it's time to switch into holiday mode. Our friends with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District are preparing the elves and Rudolph for a busy Holiday Open House. @downtownevansville The wait is almost over...the holidays return soon to #DTEVV! #downtownevansville#evansville#holidays#FomotionalFinds#rememberme#beckyhill#christmas#rudolph♬ Remember -...
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Nov. 3-6
This weekend, plunge into holiday shopping, fine art exhibits, and diverse cultural events around Evansville. “Dawn Murtaugh: Fiber Art” Exhibit Public Reception. University of Evansville Kranter Gallery, South Rotherwood Avenue. As part of the Emerging Contemporary Artist Lecture Series, the reception will showcase the art of Dawn Murtaugh, a...
wevv.com
New stationary store open for business in downtown Evansville
There's a new stationary store open to customers in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The store, "Memo," is downtown Evansville's latest retail addition, and is now open to customers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its location at 209 Main St. Officials with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District say the...
Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center
Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
owensboroliving.com
An Owensboro Tradition Lives On
For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
Fast Lane Auto Repair Adds Second Location in Owensboro, Hosts Bike Drive
Fast Lane Auto Repair shared some exciting news yesterday. They've purchased a second location to better serve the community. They're also back once again hosting a bike drive to benefit area children. Every year so many kind-hearted community members roll up to Christmas Wish with brand-new bikes for the kiddos....
Find Out Why Evansville Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash Savings Code is Underwear
Sometimes, you must go to extremes to get your message out to as many people as possible. Evansville Rescue Mission's President and CEO, Tracy Gorman shows us the 'naked truth' about the needs in our community. WARNING: Naked Feet Ahead. If the site of bare feet freaks you out, imagine...
Blackjack is a Small Adoptable Dog in Newburgh that Loves Kids [WHS Pet of the Week]
Another day, another dog from the Warrick Humane Society! This week's doggo is named Blackjack and he is my absolute favorite size for a dog. He's a size "small." Weighing in at 19 lbs, he's not tiny so you won't break him but not huge so he won't eat you out of house and home and leave you giant gifts around the yard. He almost looks like a little black beagle - what I would imagine Snoopy would look like if he was real.
A Country Music Star’s Bringing a Festive Christmas Show to Beaver Dam, KY
I remember when Rodney Atkins headlined a Legendary Live concert event in downtown Owensboro years ago. That concert was held on the riverfront on the site of what used to be the Executive Inn and what would eventually become the Owensboro Convention Center. I have introduced a lot of country music stars to a variety of concert stages, but I remember Rodney specifically. He liked the intro Jaclyn Graves and I gave him so much that he stopped us to thank us before he ran out onto stage. Trust me. That's rare and it was awesome. He was incredibly kind and gracious.
Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
14news.com
Owensboro Music Business Expo sets date for first event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro will become the focus of songwriters in 2023. The Owensboro Music Business Expo announced its first event will take place in April of 2023 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Co-Founders Adam Gaynor, a former member of the band Matchbox 20, and...
Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
wevv.com
Family and friends gather for Deputy Jason Cutrell's Celebration of Life
Family and close friends gathered for a visitation and celebration of life ceremony for Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Jason Cutrell Thursday evening. On Saturday Deputy Cutrell passed away at the age of 36 after a two year battle with cancer. In July 2020 he was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma in...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0