Owensboro, KY

KISS 106

Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season by Lighting the City’s Official Christmas Tree

I can't believe I am already writing an article about Christmas - and not because we just finished Halloween and it's not even Thanksgiving yet - I'm just having a hard time excepting the fact that we are 11 months into 2022. How (and when) did that happen? So...have you started decorating for Christmas yet? We haven't at my house, at least not yet. I'm just waiting for my wife to ask me to bring all of our decorations down from the attic. I imagine that request will happen any day now (probably this weekend).
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Downtown Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season with Exciting Open House Event

We have turned the calendar over, and now it's time to switch into holiday mode. Our friends with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District are preparing the elves and Rudolph for a busy Holiday Open House. @downtownevansville The wait is almost over...the holidays return soon to #DTEVV! #downtownevansville#evansville#holidays#FomotionalFinds#rememberme#beckyhill#christmas#rudolph♬ Remember -...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend

It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Nov. 3-6

This weekend, plunge into holiday shopping, fine art exhibits, and diverse cultural events around Evansville. “Dawn Murtaugh: Fiber Art” Exhibit Public Reception. University of Evansville Kranter Gallery, South Rotherwood Avenue. As part of the Emerging Contemporary Artist Lecture Series, the reception will showcase the art of Dawn Murtaugh, a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New stationary store open for business in downtown Evansville

There's a new stationary store open to customers in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The store, "Memo," is downtown Evansville's latest retail addition, and is now open to customers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its location at 209 Main St. Officials with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District say the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center

Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
TELL CITY, IN
owensboroliving.com

An Owensboro Tradition Lives On

For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Blackjack is a Small Adoptable Dog in Newburgh that Loves Kids [WHS Pet of the Week]

Another day, another dog from the Warrick Humane Society! This week's doggo is named Blackjack and he is my absolute favorite size for a dog. He's a size "small." Weighing in at 19 lbs, he's not tiny so you won't break him but not huge so he won't eat you out of house and home and leave you giant gifts around the yard. He almost looks like a little black beagle - what I would imagine Snoopy would look like if he was real.
NEWBURGH, IN
WBKR

A Country Music Star’s Bringing a Festive Christmas Show to Beaver Dam, KY

I remember when Rodney Atkins headlined a Legendary Live concert event in downtown Owensboro years ago. That concert was held on the riverfront on the site of what used to be the Executive Inn and what would eventually become the Owensboro Convention Center. I have introduced a lot of country music stars to a variety of concert stages, but I remember Rodney specifically. He liked the intro Jaclyn Graves and I gave him so much that he stopped us to thank us before he ran out onto stage. Trust me. That's rare and it was awesome. He was incredibly kind and gracious.
BEAVER DAM, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro Music Business Expo sets date for first event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro will become the focus of songwriters in 2023. The Owensboro Music Business Expo announced its first event will take place in April of 2023 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Co-Founders Adam Gaynor, a former member of the band Matchbox 20, and...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter

This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

