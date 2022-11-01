Read full article on original website
Eater
Asheville’s Cultura Welcomes Diners Back to Explore Its Verdant Interiors
After being closed for over two years, one of Asheville’s most innovative and aesthetically seductive restaurants recently reopened with a renewed vigor for sustainability. Before walking into Cultura (147 Coxe Avenue, Asheville), from the team behind Wicked Weed Brewing, a mural depicting a verdant landscape with voluptuous coral peonies by local artist Charlotte White sets the tone for visitors.
Mountain Xpress
What do gated neighborhoods mean for WNC community?
Real estate agent Byron Greiner recently worked with a client who wanted to sell her house in Asheville’s Thoms Estate and move elsewhere in Western North Carolina. As she considered new homes, one thing was nonnegotiable. “She would not consider living anywhere but a gated community,” says Greiner, a...
visitncsmokies.com
Waynesville’s Food-Poppin’, Restaurant Hoppin’ Thanksgiving Challenge
If you’re reading this, it’s time to start planning your turkey-time festivities! Thanksgiving is a time best-spent bonding with loved ones over great food and thankfulness, and we here in Waynesville want you to have just that. So, rather than working to prepare the perfect meal this year, grab your folks and your stretchy pants for a stress-free Thanksgiving feast! We’ve concocted a delicious challenge to bring you and your loved ones closer together while feasting on the best grub that Waynesville has to offer. And the best part is you won’t have to lift a finger (other than to take pictures)!
thelaurelofasheville.com
Marshall Handmade Market Returns November 19-20
The Marshall Handmade Market is returning on Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, after a two-year pause. “In those years, we’ve all faced so many unknowns, missed opportunities for connection and disruptions to our beloved traditions,” says Jocelyn Mosser, co-director with Julie Covington of the Market.
WLOS.com
Christmas at Biltmore begins with the annual tree-raising
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday season is officially here! On Wednesday, the Biltmore Estate will celebrate with the annual Fraser fir Christmas tree arrival and raising in the Banquet Hall. The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is the final and largest holiday decoration installed inside Biltmore House before Christmas...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tall John’s neighborhood tavern opens in Montford
In the 14 years he lived in Portland, Ore., chef Trevor Payne helped launch the kitchens of four new restaurants, including Clyde Common (where he first crossed paths with fellow future Asheville restauranteur Charlie Hodge). But in 2020, Payne, his wife and baby son left the West Coast to return...
getnews.info
Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin
We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
WLOS.com
4 parts of Asheville poised for conversion to urban zones
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking toward the future with an urban development plan designed to transform several areas of the city. The plan, called the Urban Centers Initiative, mixes residential, retail and walking space in an environment that minimizes the need for a car and maximizes the potential for pedestrian and bike traffic.
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
wpde.com
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
WLOS.com
Sleepout event in Hendersonville raises money, awareness of homeless youths
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tents were set up outside the Historic Henderson County Courthouse in Hendersonville on Friday. About two dozen people will stay there overnight during the 11th annual Sleepout for Homeless Youth Awareness. The event is held by Only Hope WNC, a local nonprofit set up to...
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
Asheville is the most expensive NC city to live in, new report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A new report from the Asheville Chamber of Commerce found that the city had the highest cost of living when compared to all other North Carolina cities. Average rent prices in Asheville are higher than anywhere in all of North Carolina. According to Apartment List, the median rent in Asheville in October 2022 is $1,690. That's higher than the median rent in Cary, Raleigh, Charlotte and Durham.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Support is growing for an online petition against the changes to Asheville’s Merrimon Avenue. The petition pushes back on the current work to convert the road to a three-lane pattern. More than 1200 people have signed it. A city spokesperson sent us a statement saying that once the project is finished the DOT and the City of Asheville will closely monitor the new section.
Sylva Herald
DOUBLEWIDE, 3 BR, 2 BA located 5 minutes from downtown Sylva.
DOUBLEWIDE, 3 BR, 2 BA, located 5 minutes from downtown Sylva. This home is on private property. Central heat/AC. Peaceful area to live, Scott's Creek runs through yard. Ready to move in immediately. Please text: 828 226 6948. No smoking, no drinking, no pets and no HUD. $1300 per month and $1300 deposit. 36*
FOX Carolina
Asheville firefighters respond to house fire on Wednesday night
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Florida Avenue on Wednesday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. According to officials, crews protected nearby structures by performing a defensive attack.
NC school district closes Monday due to illnesses
Citing illness and staffing concerns, the schools are experiencing high absenteeism for both students and staff.
