Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
lanereport.com
Molina Healthcare Completes Purchase of West Louisville Property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Molina Healthcare (“Molina”) today announced the closing of its purchase of the 20-acre plot at 18th Street and Broadway in west Louisville. “I commend Molina for listening to the people of West Louisville to ensure this new development aligns with the needs of the Kentuckians living there,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Molina has been a key Team Kentucky partner, ensuring that communities across our commonwealth have increased access to health care, and this will be another step in the company’s commitment to ensuring families live full, healthy lives.”
lanereport.com
Baptist Health, Encompass Health invests $40 million-plus
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Baptist Health and Encompass Health Corp. moved forward with plans for Rehabilitation Hospital of Louisville LLC, a proposed inpatient rehabilitation hospital and joint venture, which includes a $40 million-plus investment that will create 42 well-paying jobs in Jefferson County. The project, which was made public in...
Inside Indiana Business
Jeffersonville auto parts plant to close, 123 lose jobs
Illinois-based auto parts maker Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. has notified the state it will permanently close its factory in Jeffersonville, leaving more than 120 workers without jobs at the plant. The WARN notice says Tenneco is shuttering the factory because of the loss of business that represents 21% of revenue at the Indiana plant. The facility, which is across the Ohio River from Louisville, manufactures ride control and emissions products for vehicles.
WISH-TV
2 automotive businesses in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana pop-up vaccine clinics opening as cases rise
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - While cases continue to rise, several pop-up clinics are opening in southern Indiana. Clinics to get COVID and flu shots are popping up to help lower people’s chances of getting sick, according to the News and Tribune. Clark County health officer Eric Yazel said...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
wdrb.com
Humana's full statement in response to WDRB
In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
wamwamfm.com
7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
WLKY.com
Louisville pottery store that closed after 80+ years getting new life from new owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville pottery shop is coming back after being forced to close its doors after more than 80 years in business. Hadley Pottery has been purchased by local investor and philanthropist Brook Smith. The intention, we're told, is to bring the long-time Butchertown ceramics shop back...
WLKY.com
Power outage fixed in Floyd County after more than 14,000 without power for hours
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — More than 14,000 people were without power in Floyd County, Indiana, on Wednesday. Reports of outages were reported just before 4 p.m., according to Duke Energy. This is the second large outage in the last two days. More than 5,000 were without power in Clarksville for several hours on Tuesday.
2 Kentucky men sold fentanyl to people seeking heroin
In one call recorded by officials a customer told the man he should tell his other buyers to "be careful".
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
WHAS 11
People from across U.S. camp outside Louisville pottery business
Hadley Pottery was out of business. Now, there's a line out there door.
Wave 3
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
wdrb.com
State police cancel Silver Alert after missing woman found in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a missing woman last seen in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police issued the alert Monday afternoon for Diana Szostecki, 65, who was last seen in Floyds Knobs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m. Police said Szostecki was...
Bullitt County police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
Wave 3
Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
Here's how winters in Kentuckiana have changed over the past three decades
La Niña is sticking around this winter, but how does it compare to a normal winter?. Despite recent temperatures being well above normal, colder days are still ahead of us as we continue through autumn and eventually winter. La Niña conditions are forecast for a third winter. Although they...
Comments / 0