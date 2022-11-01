Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
‘Westworld’ Stars Still Getting Paid for Canceled Fifth Season: Report
HBO has canceled Westworld, but the news isn’t all bad for the cast of the sci-fi series. According to Deadline, core Westworld cast members will still be paid for the now-canceled fifth season because they had “pay-or-play deals” that networks often deploy to lock down a TV show’s cast for another season, even before network execs decide whether to renew or cancel the show.
Albany Herald
She's an 83-year-old TikTok star who 'can barely take a selfie.' An unlikely friendship changed her life
Annie Korzen begins auditions with a statement most people wouldn't expect from an 83-year-old:. "Hi, I'm Annie Korzen. I live in Los Angeles. I'm 5'3". And I have almost 400,000 followers on TikTok."
Albany Herald
‘Impractical Jokers’ Q & Murr Preview Season 10 and Tease Tour
The stars of Impractical Jokers sure know how to make fans laugh on truTV, and they’re bringing that infectious humor out on the road with their latest tour. Ahead of their Season 10 return in early 2023, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano announced that they will take their comedy across 16 cities beginning in February 2023. The lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other on the hidden camera series Impractical Jokers are promising plenty of fun for fans who pay them a visit at one of the several scheduled shows part of the “Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour.”
Albany Herald
Vecna's childhood home from 'Stranger Things' goes on sale for $1.5 million
"Stranger Things" superfans can now live in the very same house where Season 4 villain Vecna first developed his supernatural powers, if they dare. Warning: there are spoilers for Season 4 of "Stranger Things" ahead.
Albany Herald
'The Crown' reloads with new leads and old troubles in a more disjointed fifth season
Questions of propriety about the fifth season of "The Crown" premiering two months after Queen Elizabeth II's death are largely eclipsed by other issues, as the Netflix series reloads with new prestige talent in key roles and old troubles, while feeling more disjointed than unusual. The result is an uneven campaign that reinforces a sense the Emmy-winning series risks extending its reign too long.
Albany Herald
‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Puts Famous Lovers in a ‘Real Place of Struggle’
This smart, steamy series may share a title with the Oscar-winning 1988 film starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich, but the equally lush Starz production of Dangerous Liaisons is a prequel. Gritty and glamorous pre-revolutionary Paris is home to the younger, more naive Marquis de Merteuil, here known as Camille...
Albany Herald
All the Best Santa Facts About Kris Kringle Himself
Christmas Eve will be here before you know it, and that means Santa Claus is coming to town! Right now he and his elves are getting all their prep work done and gearing up to head out on his annual trek around the world with his reindeer to deliver joy to children all around the world. While everyone is pretty familiar with Santa Claus in a general sense, there is more to jolly old St. Nick than we often get to see: How old is Santa? Where does Santa live? What is Santa's real name? Get to know Santa and get answers to your burning questions here with Santa facts.
