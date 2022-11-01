Read full article on original website
Hundreds of US news sites hacked to send out malware
Hundreds of news websites across the US have been compromised to deliver malware to their readers, researchers are saying. Experts from Proofpoint discovered a malware (opens in new tab) distribution campaign that targeted an unnamed media company in the US which owns hundreds of websites belonging to various newspapers. Allegedly,...
These devious cybercriminals impersonate law firms to steal your data
Cybersecurity researchers have spotted crooks impersonating major law firm powerhouses to try and trick people into making payments for bogus work. Experts from Abnormal Security uncovered a brand new Business Email Compromise (BEC) attack, conducted by a threat actor dubbed Crimson Kingsnake. In the attack, the threat actors would send...
Free privacy for all: Ghostery users can now pay with their expertise instead
While the cybersecurity software market revenue is expected to grow over $100bn by 2026 (opens in new tab), a digital privacy company has just ditched paid subscriptions for all. The famous provider behind one of the best adblockers around right now, Ghostery has turned to a contributor program instead. This...
Outdated Android and iOS phones could put US government workers at risk of attack
Many individuals working across US government agencies and organizations are using smartphones with outdated operating systems, putting both them and the organizations they work for at major risk of identity theft (opens in new tab), data leaks, and other forms of cybercrime. A report from cybersecurity experts Lookout analyzing some...
Cybercrime gangs are recruiting like never before
A number of leading cybercriminal groups have been observed recruiting new members at an alarming rate, new reports have warned. Avast’s recent Q3/2022 Threat report found some threat actors have started hiring out of success, others for being pinned down by cybersecurity researchers. The LockBit group, for example, known...
GoodAccess’ zero trust access network gives your business the security benefits without the complexities
Being able to work anywhere is convenient and familiar for many employees and the businesses they work for, but there are a few things to think through – such as how your business will maintain a high level of security with workers in many different locations. A large number of remotely-connecting employees increases the number of potential entry points for adversaries and leaves sensitive data vulnerable to interception during transit. That’s exactly where cloud-based zero trust network access (ZTNA) comes in.
Nations get tough on cryptocurrency to tackle ransomware attacks
36 nations agree to share ransomware intelligence and prevent cybercriminals accessing cryptocurrencies. 36 nations led by the US have agreed to improve ransomware prevention measures, specifically concerning the use of cryptocurrencies to fund such activities. Held at the White House, the International Counter Ransomware Initiative summit was far more explicit...
iPhone users will soon be able to pay with a single tap using PayPal and Venmo
Your iPhone could be a step closer to replacing your wallet after Apple revealed its Tap to Pay contactless mobile payment technology is partnering with some of the biggest payments firms around. The service will soon be offered as an option on the iOS apps for PayPal and Venmo, meaning...
Microsoft's plan for ad-supported PCs may not be a terrible idea
At a time when global PC sales are declining, what can computing giant Microsoft consider in order to keep sales afloat? Cheap cloud-connected systems paid for by subscriptions and ads, of course!. In a number of job listings on the official Windows site - including this now-closed posting (opens in...
Google wants to let robots write their own code
Google has released an new open source benchmark that it says will allow robots to perform tasks by writing their own code in response to human-written instructions. The company has launched a new website (opens in new tab) to reveal “Code as Policies” (CAP), whereby prompts written in plain English can be interpreted into language-model generated programs (LMPs) written in Python code.
Cyber Monday iPad deals 2022: our expert predictions
Cyber Monday can be a good time to buy an iPad, and it's reasonable to assume we might see some good Cyber Monday iPad deals this year - even though last year's discounts were fairly underwhelming. After all, Apple launched four new tablets in 2022, which means there's a strong chance retailers will slash the prices of older models when they release their Cyber Monday deals at the end of November.
