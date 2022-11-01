ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone

HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston

From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado

TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Houston Happenings November 4-6

HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull!. Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM.
HOUSTON, TX
enchantingtexas.com

Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022

Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Where you can tour Historic Houston Homes

HOUSTON — The Good Brick Tour is happening from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. For more information on how to get tickets to tour these homes, visit preservationhouston.org.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

International Quilt Festival underway in Houston

HOUSTON — The largest quilt show in the world is back in downtown Houston. The International Quilt Festival runs through Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center where 1,100 quilts will be on display. They are judged and prizes are awarded in several categories. Editor's note: The video...
HOUSTON, TX
respect-mag.com

BREAKING NEWS: MIGOS Legend TAKEOFF Murdered In Houston.

RESPECT. sends its condolences to the entire MIGOS family and relatives of Takeoff regarding the tragedy of his murder at 2:30 am in Houston, while a group gathered outside a bowling alley rolling dice. Please take a moment of silence as you view this photo of him from the RESPECT. 2017 Annual captured by photographer Trevor Sage-El.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Moody Center offers exploration of Urban Nights

HOUSTON — There is a lot going on in Houston this weekend, including a little thing called the World Series. But if you’re more of an arts person than a sports person, you might want to check out Urban Nights at Rice University. The idea started with the...
HOUSTON, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day

As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
PLANO, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation

Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Smash-Hit Burger Pop-Up Fires Up First Houston Restaurant

Since Abbas Dhanani served his first smash burger in September 2021, his Burger Bodega has been a hit. Now, his perpetually popular pop-up is putting down permanent roots at 4520 Washington. The brick-and-mortar, which was a fire station from 1937 to 1991, officially opens November 3. Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview of the New York bodega-inspired restaurant and try some of the dishes.
HOUSTON, TX

