HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston
From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
KHOU
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
KHOU
Houston Happenings November 4-6
HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull!. Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM.
enchantingtexas.com
Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
KHOU
Where you can tour Historic Houston Homes
HOUSTON — The Good Brick Tour is happening from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. For more information on how to get tickets to tour these homes, visit preservationhouston.org.
Deion Sanders Bans Team From Leaving Hotel In Houston After Takeoff’s Death
After the passing of Migo's rapper, Takeoff, Coach Prime has banned his Jackson State football team from leaving the hotel in Houston.
International Quilt Festival underway in Houston
HOUSTON — The largest quilt show in the world is back in downtown Houston. The International Quilt Festival runs through Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center where 1,100 quilts will be on display. They are judged and prizes are awarded in several categories. Editor's note: The video...
respect-mag.com
BREAKING NEWS: MIGOS Legend TAKEOFF Murdered In Houston.
RESPECT. sends its condolences to the entire MIGOS family and relatives of Takeoff regarding the tragedy of his murder at 2:30 am in Houston, while a group gathered outside a bowling alley rolling dice. Please take a moment of silence as you view this photo of him from the RESPECT. 2017 Annual captured by photographer Trevor Sage-El.
Moody Center offers exploration of Urban Nights
HOUSTON — There is a lot going on in Houston this weekend, including a little thing called the World Series. But if you’re more of an arts person than a sports person, you might want to check out Urban Nights at Rice University. The idea started with the...
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day
As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
WATCH: Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper slaying
HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people. Watch the police briefing in...
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
How cold does it get in Houston?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
theeastcountygazette.com
Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation
Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Smash-Hit Burger Pop-Up Fires Up First Houston Restaurant
Since Abbas Dhanani served his first smash burger in September 2021, his Burger Bodega has been a hit. Now, his perpetually popular pop-up is putting down permanent roots at 4520 Washington. The brick-and-mortar, which was a fire station from 1937 to 1991, officially opens November 3. Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview of the New York bodega-inspired restaurant and try some of the dishes.
KHOU
Houston forecast: Storms tonight but beautiful weekend ahead
A cold front moving in later tonight brings thunderstorms with possible damaging winds. But the weather will be perfect for the World Series & other weekend events.
Houston residents in 3 different zip codes report issues with power outages
CYPRESS, Texas — Cypress has been home for Brett and Joyce Basford for decades but recently they've noticed their power going on and off. “It’s just frustrating," said Joyce Basford, a CenterPoint Energy customer. Frustrating because the machine they use to sleep needs power. “I’ll tell you, the...
