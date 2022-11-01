ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Early in-person and absentee voting count so far

By Kailey Galaviz
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Counties in the area are experiencing a fairly steady year as they see early in-person and absentee ballots roll in.

Early voting is now open for the 2022 Idaho Midterm Elections and ends on Nov. 4 at 5:00 p.m.

All absentee ballots can be sent in until election day on Nov. 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Here are the numbers in some counties so far.

Bannock County is seeing a slower turn out compared to the 2018 midterm election with 3,236 in-person ballots and 2,217 absentee ballots at last report.

Bonneville County has received about half of the 5,500 absentee ballots sent out and about 2,500 in-person votes at last report. They say the absentee count is up, but the in-person count is down.

Madison County has 381 in-person and 418 out of 709 absentee ballots in at last report. They say they seem to be busier handling absentee ballots than usual.

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
