Mississippi State

Mississippi Today announces $50,000 in matching grants for NewsMatch 2022

By Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago

Mississippi Today is pleased to be selected for three matching grants for its annual year-end fundraising campaign. The newsroom has been awarded with a $25,000 matching challenge grant from the Maddox Foundation, a $15,000 matching grant from the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, and a $10,000 matching grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation’s education program for a total of $50,000 in matching funds.

All reader donations made Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar thanks to the generosity of the Maddox Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation and the Hewlett Foundation’s education program. All grants have been made to help bolster Mississippi Today’s participation in NewsMatch, a national fundraising campaign to support local, nonprofit journalism.

“These three matching grants allow us to offer our largest match yet, $50,000, to help maximize the gifts of our loyal readers and fuel the work of our incredible team of reporters,” said Mary Margaret White, Mississippi Today CEO. “I’m so proud of our team and their hard work in 2022, and support from these three tremendous organizations further validates the value of local nonprofit news in Mississippi.”

Maddox Foundation was founded by Dan Maddox in 1968. He and his wife, Margaret Maddox, had a commitment to young people, a love of nature and a vision for making their corner of the world a better place. Maddox Foundation President Robin Hurdle has continued their legacy, which lives on through the current work of the foundation.

Maddox Foundation, located in Hernando, has made many signature investment grants into youth development. These investments include renovating and supporting the Margaret Maddox Family YMCA; putting an internet-connected computer in every public classroom in Mississippi; creating innovative places for children to learn and play; establishing the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi; and funding the Education Director position and the MTV exhibit at the Grammy Museum Mississippi.

The Jonathan Logan Family Foundation (JLFF), based in Berkeley, CA, supports organizations that advance social justice by promoting world-changing work in investigative journalism, the arts, documentary film and democracy. As a small foundation, JLFF’s investment in NewsMatch allows the Foundation to make a difference across the entire field of local investigative journalism.

The Hewlett Foundation’s Education program supports media outlets that strengthen the information ecosystem around our country’s K-12 education systems. They believe that local communities are a key part of improving teaching and learning opportunities for every student.

Founded in 2016 as the state’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom, Mississippi Today’s roots in Capitol coverage have grown to encompass a myriad of beats beyond politics and policy, including education, public health, justice, environment, equity, and, yes, sports.

