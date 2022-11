PHILADELPHIA — USF head coach Jeff Scott didn’t have many answers after the Bulls’ 26-point loss at Temple on Saturday afternoon. Frankly, there wasn’t much to say. “It really falls on one person’s shoulder and that’s me as the head coach,” said Scott, who saw Temple score 16 unanswered points in the second quarter on the way to a 54-28 defeat via the Owls.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO