KANSAS CITY − Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is inactive for the Titans' Sunday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) visit the Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). After missing last week, Tannehill willonce again miss action after being limited at practice throughout the week recovering from an ankle injury. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis, who started last Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, is active and third-string quarterback...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 MINUTES AGO