ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Should Brace for Windstorm on Friday, According to Mark Ingalls

Monday and Tuesday saw a rainy Tri-Cities and now, one weather expert is saying Friday (November 4) will be bringing the wind and not just the typical Tri-Cities windy fare. Mark Ingalls is a friend of mine and he seems to know everything about the weather around here even if he insists he doesn't. I typically turn to him when I want to know about an upcoming winter. So, when he says the wind will come a-blowin', I listen to him. Mark says that wind gusts throughout our region could hit 40-50 MPH, with Rattlesnake Mountain bracing for gusts around 70 MPH. Tri-Cities should expect gusts of 20-30 MPH. Mark warns of possible power outages, difficulty driving on major highways like 395, and as always, flying trampolines.
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

Snow Forecast to Hit Tri-Cities Washington Early Next Week

Get ready, because snow is finally coming to the Tri-Cities for the first time this season! When and how hard is it going to hit?. The weather forecast from NOAA says to expect snow or rain showers as early as next Monday. "A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1800 feet lowering to 1000 feet after midnight" according to their forecast. Expect lows around 29 degrees on Monday night with another chance for snow on next Tuesday morning.
TRI-CITIES, WA
opb.org

After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter

Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake County News

Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days

ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
OREGON STATE
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest

Get ready for some frost on your jack-o-lanterns

The coolest weather of the season thus far is on tap this week. Low temperatures in areas more distant from Puget Sound are expected to drop well into the 30s through Wednesday night. Frost is quite possible in places like Olympia, Shelton, Covington, Enumclaw, Arlington, Monroe, Snohomish, and the Mt....
610KONA

3 Secrets to Successful Driving in Tri-Cities Snow & Rain

In case you haven't seen or heard, we've got rain and snow to deal with. In Tri-Cities, temperatures are high enough, (40's) that it's currently rain. However, that could change Wednesday overnight, as the temperature is expected to plummet to a low of 25-degrees. That means slick roads are possible. Heck, rain makes roads slick and difficult to drive.
TRI-CITIES, WA
focushillsboro.com

Heavy Rain And Low Snow Levels In Southern Oregon’s Wintertime Warn Drivers Of The Risks On The Roads

Heavy Rain And Low Snow Levels: The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to remind drivers that they are responsible for their own safety and should take all necessary precautions before getting behind the wheel during the winter months. Heavy rain and low snow levels present vehicles with a number of driving risks that may catch them off guard.
OREGON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
SPOKANE, WA
610KONA

Amazing Washington DOT Workers Save the Day During Wildfire

Two Washington DOT Workers Rushed To Action And Saved The Day. Two Washington Department of Transportation is getting kudos for a job well done and being commended for their quick thinking during a recent potential wildfire flair-up. "A Heroic Survey Crew Gives New Meaning To Roadside Assistance" - WA DOT.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy