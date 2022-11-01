ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

southjerseyobserver.com

Grace Girl’s Closet Free Clothing Event Nov. 12 at Swedesboro Holiday Inn

Grace Girl’s Closet has been a purveyor of tri-state fashion since 2017. From ballgowns to boots, our clothing expo has something for every woman. This family-friendly event takes place in the ballroom of the Swedesboro Holiday Inn. This venue will be transformed into a boutique atmosphere with raffles and...
CBS Philly

How to buy a Thanksgiving pie and help a family in need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's so many flavors of pie to choose from, and your purchase can help one of the region's largest charities.MANNA delivers 135,000 meals a month to people with serious and life-threatening illnesses. The organization's holiday pie fundraiser is now underway. Until Nov. 18, you can place an order for apple, blueberry or chocolate peanut butter pies and pick them up right before Thanksgiving. You can pick up your order between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 17 pickup locations around the region.You can click here to order and boost the "Pie-O-Meter" for CBS Philadelphia's Jim Donovan.More information on Pie in the Sky 2022, ordering, pickup and flavors to choose from is available at MANNA's website and mannapies.org.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Express Edit Store Opens on Walnut Street

The mall-favorite shop steps up its service while staying true to its style. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. I’ll always think of Express as the place to buy going-out tops and tanks in college —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022.Image via Magdalena Ciccone at carbonhouse. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball

Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ohsmagnet.com

OHS school bathrooms close throughout the building

While overcoming adversity in high school can be seen as a usual thing any teenager has to be able to do, at the OHS a new obstacle has started to plague the students. At OHS in the past two years the bathroom situations have become a nuisance for students. Right now the main issue for our bathrooms is the pipes. Also, the bathroom toilets are getting clogged a lot. They have brought plumbers in to try and fix the piping issues. Bathrooms have been closed due to vandalism.
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 200 East Hector Street, #2 | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 200 West Elm Street, #2 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent November 15 is this beautifully updated studio in the heart of Conshohocken Borough! You enter the spacious and open living and kitchen area through the front door. The living area offers a great space with luxury vinyl plank flooring, a large built-in cabinet that hides a murphy bed, and a walk-in closet behind it. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and ample white cabinetry. The full bathroom has a tile surround shower and it also comes with a washer/dryer, adding extra convenience. The location of this apartment is excellent! Located within walking distance of the train station and all of the restaurants and bars that Conshohocken has to offer! Also just a short drive to all major routes including 476, 76, and The Turnpike! Schedule an appointment today!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Breakfast & Mural Dedication

Join us to celebrate Philly civil rights pioneer Judge Leon A. Higginbotham Jr. at a breakfast at Fitler Club. In partnership with the Higginbotham family, the program will bring to life the legacy of this monumental figure in history, featuring:. Immediately following the breakfast, guests are invited to the unveiling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.CBS3 shot video overnight.The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Plymouth Meeting’s Florence Bruno is a 100-year-old Phillies fan and a TikTok sensation

NBC10’s Deanna Durante had a report on Florence Bruno of Plymouth Meeting who is a 100-year-old Phillies fan who recently went viral on TikTok. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia

The Philly Wine Festival, an elevated wine-tasting experience that aims to stimulate all the senses, will be hosted at The Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Attendees are invited to sample premium varietals from some of the best wineries in the world while enjoying live musical performances from some of the area’s best acts. Tickets are on sale now for both general admission and VIP sessions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

