Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 200 West Elm Street, #2 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent November 15 is this beautifully updated studio in the heart of Conshohocken Borough! You enter the spacious and open living and kitchen area through the front door. The living area offers a great space with luxury vinyl plank flooring, a large built-in cabinet that hides a murphy bed, and a walk-in closet behind it. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and ample white cabinetry. The full bathroom has a tile surround shower and it also comes with a washer/dryer, adding extra convenience. The location of this apartment is excellent! Located within walking distance of the train station and all of the restaurants and bars that Conshohocken has to offer! Also just a short drive to all major routes including 476, 76, and The Turnpike! Schedule an appointment today!

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO