Apple Insider
iPad Stage Manager deep-dive, Apple TV 4K reviews, iPhone 14 Pro camera
Apple is done releasing hardware in 2022, in-depth on Stage Manager for iPad and Mac, initial reviews of the new Apple TV 4K are out, we highlight Halide's iPhone 14 Pro camera review, and more, on this week's episode of the AppleInsider podcast. First up, we talk about a piece...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 3: $180 off FLIR One Pro, $400 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, $200 off Roomba S9+, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thursday's best deals include $150 off the M2 MacBook Air, up to 30% off Sony OLED TVs, a $239 Gen 2 Apple Watch SE, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover...
Apple Insider
Amazon slashes MacBook Pro prices by up to $500 in Early Black Friday sale
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's MacBook Pro sale offers discounts of $400 to $500 off retail 14-inch and 16-inch configurations, with units in stock and ready to ship before Black Friday. In the case of the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 Pro chip, the$1,999 bargain provides the lowest price we've ever seen on the premium spec in your choice of Silver or Space Gray.
Apple Insider
Belkin launches first Apple-approved 15W MagSafe car charger
More than two years after the launch of MagSafe, the first Apple-Authorized car charger is here. Belkin's new Boost Charger Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe is available from Apple starting today. To date, all wireless car chargers that magnetically connect to iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 have...
Apple Insider
Insta360 X3 action cam now available as a bundle through Apple
The Insta360 X3 action cam is now available through Apple, coming in a bundle with other accessories for photographers and videographers. On the online Apple Store and in Apple retail stores, the bundle includes the Insta360 X3 camera, two batteries, a lens cap, a carrying case, one 64GB SD card, and the Invisible Selfie Stick.
Apple Insider
Samsung predicts Apple will have a foldable tablet by 2024
Apple has yet to set foot in the foldable tech market, but according to a new report, the Cupertino tech giant could release a foldable iPad or MacBook in the coming years. Samsung's Mobile Experience branch has met with suppliers, and according to TheElec, is feeling optimistic about the foldable market.
Apple Insider
Here are all the devices getting Matter support
Matter is an important standard for home owners, with it able to help enable the communication of smart home devices across different competing frameworks. For example, a device made to work with Samsung SmartThings could still work with Apple's HomeKit if it supports Matter. With support from companies increasing in...
Apple Insider
Apple's 2022 iPad Pro gets $50 price drop on Amazon in latest early Black Friday deal
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite just being released, Amazon has issued an earlyBlack Friday price cut on the new 2022 iPad Pro 11-inch with Apple's M2 chip. The Friday morning price drop sees the M2 iPad Pro 11-inch...
Apple Insider
Early Black Friday deal: 16-inch MacBook Pro 1TB drops to all-time low price, plus $80 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In stock and ready to ship, this exclusiveMacBook Pro deal delivers a record-breaking $410 price drop on the 1TB model in addition to $80 off three years of AppleCare. With promo code APINSIDER and...
Apple Insider
Nanoleaf announces new Matter lights, won't update existing Essentials line
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Nanoleaf introduced four new smart lights with Matter support on Thursday but also confirmed that it would not be updating the existing Essentials line sold via Apple Stores. Coinciding with Matter's launch event in...
Apple Insider
Samsung mocks Apple with new 'On the Fence' ad
Positing that Apple always makes iPhone users wait for useful features, Samsung has a new ad that tells people to come over to its Android phones. Samsung is continuing its long run of mocking Apple for the iPhone 14, for removing power adapters, and so on. For once, however, this new ad is unlikely to have to be pulled after Samsung later copies Apple exactly.
Apple Insider
EZQuest multiport hub review: More USB-C ports please
EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Multimedia Hub Adapter. AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Ultimate Plus Multimedia Hub Adapter from EZQuest is the one-stop shop for almost any port people need in their computing life, and it's geared toward Macs withApple Silicon.
Apple Insider
Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
Apple Insider
Apple TV drops 'Up Next' in new design rolling out to users
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Not all users are seeing this change yet, butApple TV is no longer showing the familiar "Up Next" selection of titles in its eponymous app. A key feature of the Apple TV app on...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 4: $20 off Apple Watch Ultra, $700 off 65-inch 4K LG TV, 50% off Beats Solo3, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's best deals include $150 off Apple Watch Series 7, $150 off Apple Studio Display, $410 off 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
Apple Insider
Early Black Friday deal: 2 Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 licenses $59.99, lowest price ever
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The earlyBlack Friday price drop knocks 88% off two lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 licenses. Shattering the previous record low price by $15, readers can now save $439 on the...
Apple Insider
Apple can't make enough of the iPhone 14 Pro to meet demand
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report shows wait times foriPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have risen as demand is likely outpacing production. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, analyst David Vogt from...
Apple Insider
Netflix $6.99 Basic With Ads doesn't work on Apple TV hardware
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Netflix's ad-supported tier is now available for $6.99 a month, but it doesn't work at all on the Apple TV streaming device. While it's clear that the app needs to be updated for the...
Apple Insider
Apple's holiday guide offers carols for Christmas, workouts for New Year — and no discounts
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Christmas is a time of giving full-price Apple goods, according to the company's new gift guide which is supported by festive features within Apple's apps. "This year's Holiday Gift Guide features the most innovative...
Apple Insider
OWC releases high-capacity Atlas Pro and Atlas Ultra cards for content creators
OWC has released a line of high-capacity Atlas memory cards for photographers, videographers, and other content creators. The company has also released a portable bus-powered card reader with built-in support for Thunderbolt and USB. It's capable of transferring content at over 1600MB/s. Atlas Pro SD V60. Ideal for the most...
