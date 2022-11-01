Read full article on original website
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
Detroit man charged after stealing and torturing ex-girlfriend's dog
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed multiple felony charges against a 55-year-old Detroit man who was a suspect in an ongoing domestic violence and animal abuse investigation.
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Remains of unidentified man discovered during demolition of Uniroyal plant in Detroit 11 years ago
DETROIT – The skeletal remains of an unidentified Black man were found while crews were demolishing a Uniroyal plant in Detroit in 2011. There had been a fire at the plant around 10 years prior to the demolition. The structure had collapsed into a pile of debris, which was resting on a cement foundation.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights woman ticketed by Dearborn officer for parking in front of her own house
On Oct. 28, Dearborn Heights resident Michelle Ward got a parking ticket for leaving her car on the street on trash day. A simple mistake that happens frequently in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. The problem was, that Oct. 28 wasn’t a trash day in her city, and the ticket was...
Guns, drugs, cash seized by Michigan State Police task force in 'Operation Secret Coney'
MSP said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET), an MSP led narcotics task force, raided three Detroit locations following a months-long investigation into illegal drug activity.
Detroit News
Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit
A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
'Dangerous situation' unfolds at abandoned church in Detroit after steeple weakened in early morning fire
Firefighters in southwest Detroit are assessing how to tackle a potentially serious situation after a vacant church was severely weakened in an overnight fire.
downriversundaytimes.com
Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance
RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
Have you seen Sieara? Detroit teen disappeared two days ago and police need your help
Detroit police say the search is on for a missing teen who disappeared several days ago after getting dropped off at a party on Halloween night.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County brothers convicted in grisly 2013 stabbing deaths of girl, mother
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Metro Detroit woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said. A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts...
Suspect sought by Detroit police after alleged theft of copper piping leaves Cody High School without heat
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera after he allegedly stripped copper piping from a high school in Detroit over the weekend.
Six face charges for kidnapping, beating of wrongly identified Detroit carjacking suspect
Six people from Detroit are facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and beating someone they misidentified as the suspect in a carjacking. The victim of the carjacking is accused of conspiring to retaliate.
fox2detroit.com
Family heartbroken after teen brothers die in Inkster house fire
A release of balloons - as family and friends looked to the heavens. But the family is also looking to Metro Detroit and beyond for help with their Go Fund Me page, so they can say a proper, final goodbye.
Who killed Memo? Authorities offering cash reward for tips in case of murdered Pontiac man found slumped over inside his car
Authorities are asking for tips from the community solving the murder of a 26-year-old Pontiac man who was found slumped over in his car last month.
fox2detroit.com
Driver flees after hitting teen on skateboard in Detroit; victim in critical condition
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver is wanted after hitting a teen who was riding a skateboard in Detroit early Oct. 25. Police said the 17-year-old was on Joy near Stahelin when he was hit from behind just after 3:05 a.m. He is in critical condition. The hit-and-run vehicle is...
Detroit News
Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots
Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
