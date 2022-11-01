Read full article on original website
Giannis has triple-double, Bucks beat Wolves for 8-0 start
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 to improve to 8-0, the best start to a season in franchise history. Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points off the bench for the Bucks, the NBA’s only undefeated team. Milwaukee started 7-0 in both 2018-19 and 1971-72. Minnesota has dropped three straight to fall to 4-5. Anthony Edwards paced the Wolves with 24 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Ingram scored 26 points in his return from a four-game absence because of a concussion and reserve Larry Nance Jr. scored 20 points for the Pelicans. Jordan Poole had 20 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Kevon Looney was the only regular starter in uniform for Golden State’s second game in two nights at the end of a winless five-game trip. The Warriors are 3-7 overall. Among Western Conference teams, only Houston has more losses.
Durant: Nets ‘could have kept quiet’ about Irving, tumult
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant says the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week differently. Brooklyn suspended guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games Thursday after he posted a link on Twitter to an antisemitic movie and didn’t issue an apology sought by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Irving later posted an apology on Instagram. Durant says he felt like the Nets could have kept quiet as an organization., and later clarifies on Twitter that he doesn’t condone hate speech or antisemitism. Nets general manager Sean Marks says the team is not considering releasing Irving at this time.
Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106
PHOENIX (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a season-high 30 points, including a baseline jumper at the buzzer, to lift the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers over the Phoenix Suns 108-106. The Blazers had just 1 second left when Justise Winslow lofted a high in-bounds pass to Grant, who grabbed it and tossed a high-arching shot in the air. It rattled through the net and, after a review, the officials confirmed it left his hands in time. Portland was playing without its high-scoring backcourt of Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard. Devin Booker scored 25 points to lead the Suns.
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past Charlotte Hornets 130-99. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds, controlling the paint as Memphis built a big lead in the first half and continued to extend it after halftime. Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 17 points, but was 5 of 12 from the floor — part of the Hornets shooting 38%. James Bouknight scored 14 points, and Bryce McGowens added 12. P.J. Washington had 10 points on 2-of-15 shooting, including 1 for 7 on 3s.
George, Clippers rally past Spurs for 3rd straight victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Paul George scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-106 for their third straight victory. John Wall had 15 points and six assists for the Clippers, who are 5-4 after losing four of their first six games. Devin Vassell had a career-high 29 points for the Spurs while playing limited minutes following a four-game absence due to a sore left knee. Vassell made his first eight shots, including three 3-pointers, and finished 4 for 5 from long range. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard missed his sixth straight game as he rehabilitates from offseason knee surgery.
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving’s suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third time this season despite also being without the injured Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The Nets have had a tumultuous week. They parted ways with coach Steve Nash on Tuesday and suspended Irving on Thursday. The fallout from Irving’s post of a link to an antisemitic work continued Friday with Nike announcing the company has halted its relationship with Irving.
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro, who missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, led the Heat with 29 points. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and Max Strus added 17 points.
Nikola Jokic makes NBA history with 79th triple-double of his career
Nikola Jokic broke new ground on Thursday as he recorded yet another triple-double in the Denver Nuggets’ 122-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The back-to-back MVP scored 15 points with 13 rebounds and 13 assists to overtake Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles ever recorded by a center.
Texans hit halfway mark with 1 win in another bad season
HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win through eight games, the Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 Thursday night for their third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars Oct. 9. The Texans (1-6-1) have arrived at the halfway mark of the season as one of two NFL teams with just one win.
Chargers rule out Keenan Allen, 5 others vs. Falcons
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert is about to get a crash course in playing a game without his top two receivers. The Los Angeles Chargers ruled out Keenan Allen for Sunday’s game at Atlanta due to continuing problems with his hamstring. Allen says he experienced a setback last week while doing a workout and didn’t practice all week. Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury in the Oct. 23 loss to Seattle and is expected to miss at least the next three games.
Union hoping to do their part for Philadelphia on Saturday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia sports fans came up empty the last time two teams from the City of Brotherly Love competed for a title at the same time. Andre Blake and the Philadelphia Union are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself. The Union will be participating in their first MLS Cup final on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles Football Club. Later that day, the Phillies will try to stay alive in the World Series and force a deciding game when they face the Houston Astros in Game 6. It will be first time since 1980 that two Philly teams are making concurrent title runs.
Martinez back to normal as he approaches 700th career game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez is two games shy of playing in the 700th game of his career. It’ll be quite an accomplishment considering he thought his 671st game was the last one he’d play. Nov. 11 will mark one year since Martinez’s face was slashed by Minnesota forward Brandon Duhaime’s skate, an injury that kept him out of the Knights’ lineup for more than four months. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is still reluctant to discuss the injury in detail, partly because it’s difficult to talk about without reliving the trauma.
After undefeated start to season, how did the Philadelphia Eagles become Super Bowl contenders?
There were glimpses last season, but no one could have seen this coming. On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the lowly Houston Texans 29-17 to record their eighth-straight victory of the season and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. In doing so, the 2022 season became the...
