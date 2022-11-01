ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone County, ID

Shoshone News Press

Candidate forum: Shoshone County Commissioner District #3

The following content is part of the Shoshone News-Press’s local political coverage of the upcoming General Election. In the absence of an in-person forum or debate, we’ve asked the candidates in the three contested races to answer a series of questions with their answers being published entirely and without any edits (with the exception of minor punctuation and formatting).
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Shoshone News Press

Jail Bookings: Oct. 21- Nov. 2

• Nicholas Elias Bauer, 42, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault. • Laurel Denise Story-Bauer, 62, of Pinehurst, Idaho, was arrested and booked for accessory to felony/harboring.
KELLOGG, ID
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
Shoshone News Press

Two arrested following stabbing

SILVERTON –– Deputies from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon in the usually-quiet community of Silverton. Nicholas E. Bauer, 42, and Laurel D. Story-Bauer, 62, were taken into custody this afternoon following a multi-agency investigation that led law enforcement from the east Shoshone community, back to a motel in Kellogg.
SILVERTON, ID
Shoshone News Press

LETTER: Re-elect John and Jay

During this election year, I, as a concerned citizen of Shoshone County, would like to urge every other citizen of Shoshone County to form your own opinion on the candidates running, based on merit and achievements, not on what you have heard from another person’s mouth or more importantly Facebook. I would like you to think about this objectively… if a candidate is running a smear campaign against another candidate to try to get elected, is that someone you really want to run the county or any council? It’s only a matter of time before they turn on you, the citizens of the county that voted them in.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Shoshone News Press

Linda Ione Emerson, 78

Linda Ione Emerson, 78, of Mullan, Idaho, passed away Nov. 1, 2022, at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg, Idaho. Linda was born on Dec. 6, 1943, in Tacoma, Wash., a daughter of the late Glenn and Grace Schumock. Linda was married to Richard Emerson on June 19, 1970, in Federal...
MULLAN, ID
Red Tricycle Seattle

This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families

A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Coeur D’Alene, ID

Known as a haven for fishing, boating, and celebrity spotting, Coeur d’Alene (affectionately known as CDA to locals) is also a craft beer hotspot like no other. Nestled in North Idaho, Coeur d’Alene was actually the nickname (meaning hearts as sharp as awl tips) given by French-speaking traders to the indigenous Schitsu’umsh people who were reputedly very shrewd in their business ways.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone News Press

Im(paw)sible to say no; SPR seeks experienced dog owner

KELLOGG — "Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." The words of famed American photographer Rodger Caras ring true, and we know just the guy to help make someone’s life complete. Volunteers with the Shoshone Pet Rescue are looking for an experienced dog...
KELLOGG, ID
Shoshone News Press

Bunker Hill wraps up Pend Oreille Plant demolition

Progress continues to be made at the Bunker Hill Mine in Kellogg, as the mine’s newest stewards continue to work toward full production. During the latest episode of their webinar series detailing the restart of the mine Thursday morning, Bunker Hill Mining Company CEO and Director Sam Ash explained that last month was a positive one for the company.
KELLOGG, ID
KLEWTV

Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a

The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sweet Lou’s expands veterans dinners to Athol

Sweet Lou’s restaurants in Ponderay, Coeur d’Alene, and Athol are saluting the troops by offering all current and former members of the U.S. armed forces a free, hand-cut, six-ounce, USDA choice top sirloin with one side on Veterans Day. “We always look forward to this day,” Chad Foust,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Rain ends Tuesday night right before it turns to snow – Kris

We are tracking SEVERAL things in the 4 News Now First Alert Weather Center! We are tracking an end to the rain tonight, most likely before it turns to snow. That said, don’t be surprised if you see a little white on your lawn late tonight or early tomorrow morning. We are also tracking the first measurable valley snow of the season for Thursday night and Friday. In addition, we are tracking a strong storm Friday night into Saturday morning that will bring more rain and snow in addition to potentially damaging wind gusts.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

MURA Board Asked To Scrap 3 Year Old Proposal For Moscow Flatiron Building Near Downtown

Plans for a five-story flatiron building near downtown Moscow featuring luxury apartments and high-end officers appear to be dead. In February of 2019, the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Board selected a project called the Moscow Flatiron to be developed South of downtown. The proposal involved the agency’s property at 6th and Jackson Streets. In March of 2019, the local government entity signed a deal with the private development company called Moscow Flatiron LLC. The deal called for the property to be sold to the developer for the project. Construction never began and the deal expired in August. The developer had until October 24th to provide MURA with an update. The firm missed that deadline. According to the agenda for Thursday’s MURA meeting, agency staff is asking the board to end talks with Moscow Flatiron LLC and seek new ideas for the property.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

City of Moscow to host Light Up the Season

The City of Moscow invites residents to Light up the Season on December 8th in downtown Moscow. The holiday event includes a downtown tree lighting, parade of lighted floats, and storefront decorating contest!. You can submit a float entry for the Light up the Season Parade. Float registrations are free...
MOSCOW, ID
Shoshone News Press

Friends of the Kellogg Library hold annual holiday basket raffle

KELLOGG — Get in the holiday spirit, and support your local library as the Friends of the Kellogg Library are holding its annual holiday basket raffle to assist the Kellogg Public Library. This year the friends are raffling off two themed baskets; Holiday gnomes and snowmen. “The gnome basket...
KELLOGG, ID
inlander.com

To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news

It’s been a busy year for North Idaho’s MAK Bread. In March, the small business snagged a nod as North Idaho’s best bakery in the Inlander’s Best Of Readers Poll. In September, it met its Kickstarter goal to raise $25,000 for a high-volume commercial baking oven capable of baking three times the company’s current output of bagels, baguettes and bread loaves. And in October, MAK Bread cranked up that new oven in its new home, at 311 E. Coeur d’Alene Ave., which also bears the company’s new name: Back Pocket Bakery.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

