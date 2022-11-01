Read full article on original website
Shoshone News Press
Candidate forum: Shoshone County Commissioner District #3
The following content is part of the Shoshone News-Press’s local political coverage of the upcoming General Election. In the absence of an in-person forum or debate, we’ve asked the candidates in the three contested races to answer a series of questions with their answers being published entirely and without any edits (with the exception of minor punctuation and formatting).
Kootenai County approved Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Thursday to approve the expansion of a planned unit development owned by Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the final application. Bill Brooks cast the dissenting...
Shoshone News Press
Jail Bookings: Oct. 21- Nov. 2
• Nicholas Elias Bauer, 42, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault. • Laurel Denise Story-Bauer, 62, of Pinehurst, Idaho, was arrested and booked for accessory to felony/harboring.
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
Shoshone News Press
Two arrested following stabbing
SILVERTON –– Deputies from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon in the usually-quiet community of Silverton. Nicholas E. Bauer, 42, and Laurel D. Story-Bauer, 62, were taken into custody this afternoon following a multi-agency investigation that led law enforcement from the east Shoshone community, back to a motel in Kellogg.
Shoshone News Press
LETTER: Re-elect John and Jay
During this election year, I, as a concerned citizen of Shoshone County, would like to urge every other citizen of Shoshone County to form your own opinion on the candidates running, based on merit and achievements, not on what you have heard from another person’s mouth or more importantly Facebook. I would like you to think about this objectively… if a candidate is running a smear campaign against another candidate to try to get elected, is that someone you really want to run the county or any council? It’s only a matter of time before they turn on you, the citizens of the county that voted them in.
Shoshone News Press
Linda Ione Emerson, 78
Linda Ione Emerson, 78, of Mullan, Idaho, passed away Nov. 1, 2022, at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg, Idaho. Linda was born on Dec. 6, 1943, in Tacoma, Wash., a daughter of the late Glenn and Grace Schumock. Linda was married to Richard Emerson on June 19, 1970, in Federal...
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Coeur D’Alene, ID
Known as a haven for fishing, boating, and celebrity spotting, Coeur d’Alene (affectionately known as CDA to locals) is also a craft beer hotspot like no other. Nestled in North Idaho, Coeur d’Alene was actually the nickname (meaning hearts as sharp as awl tips) given by French-speaking traders to the indigenous Schitsu’umsh people who were reputedly very shrewd in their business ways.
Shoshone News Press
Im(paw)sible to say no; SPR seeks experienced dog owner
KELLOGG — "Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." The words of famed American photographer Rodger Caras ring true, and we know just the guy to help make someone’s life complete. Volunteers with the Shoshone Pet Rescue are looking for an experienced dog...
Shoshone News Press
Bunker Hill wraps up Pend Oreille Plant demolition
Progress continues to be made at the Bunker Hill Mine in Kellogg, as the mine’s newest stewards continue to work toward full production. During the latest episode of their webinar series detailing the restart of the mine Thursday morning, Bunker Hill Mining Company CEO and Director Sam Ash explained that last month was a positive one for the company.
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sweet Lou’s expands veterans dinners to Athol
Sweet Lou’s restaurants in Ponderay, Coeur d’Alene, and Athol are saluting the troops by offering all current and former members of the U.S. armed forces a free, hand-cut, six-ounce, USDA choice top sirloin with one side on Veterans Day. “We always look forward to this day,” Chad Foust,...
KXLY
Rain ends Tuesday night right before it turns to snow – Kris
We are tracking SEVERAL things in the 4 News Now First Alert Weather Center! We are tracking an end to the rain tonight, most likely before it turns to snow. That said, don’t be surprised if you see a little white on your lawn late tonight or early tomorrow morning. We are also tracking the first measurable valley snow of the season for Thursday night and Friday. In addition, we are tracking a strong storm Friday night into Saturday morning that will bring more rain and snow in addition to potentially damaging wind gusts.
northernminer.com
Site Visit: Americas Gold and Silver eyes extending decades-old Galena mine life as discoveries keep coming
Driving through the forested hills of northern Idaho, one could be forgiven for assuming the growing recreational city of Coeur d’Alene brings all the buzz and value to the region. After all, it offers year-round recreational activities in stunning natural landscapes, serves as a commercial hub for the northern...
pullmanradio.com
MURA Board Asked To Scrap 3 Year Old Proposal For Moscow Flatiron Building Near Downtown
Plans for a five-story flatiron building near downtown Moscow featuring luxury apartments and high-end officers appear to be dead. In February of 2019, the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Board selected a project called the Moscow Flatiron to be developed South of downtown. The proposal involved the agency’s property at 6th and Jackson Streets. In March of 2019, the local government entity signed a deal with the private development company called Moscow Flatiron LLC. The deal called for the property to be sold to the developer for the project. Construction never began and the deal expired in August. The developer had until October 24th to provide MURA with an update. The firm missed that deadline. According to the agenda for Thursday’s MURA meeting, agency staff is asking the board to end talks with Moscow Flatiron LLC and seek new ideas for the property.
pullmanradio.com
City of Moscow to host Light Up the Season
The City of Moscow invites residents to Light up the Season on December 8th in downtown Moscow. The holiday event includes a downtown tree lighting, parade of lighted floats, and storefront decorating contest!. You can submit a float entry for the Light up the Season Parade. Float registrations are free...
Shoshone News Press
Friends of the Kellogg Library hold annual holiday basket raffle
KELLOGG — Get in the holiday spirit, and support your local library as the Friends of the Kellogg Library are holding its annual holiday basket raffle to assist the Kellogg Public Library. This year the friends are raffling off two themed baskets; Holiday gnomes and snowmen. “The gnome basket...
inlander.com
To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news
It’s been a busy year for North Idaho’s MAK Bread. In March, the small business snagged a nod as North Idaho’s best bakery in the Inlander’s Best Of Readers Poll. In September, it met its Kickstarter goal to raise $25,000 for a high-volume commercial baking oven capable of baking three times the company’s current output of bagels, baguettes and bread loaves. And in October, MAK Bread cranked up that new oven in its new home, at 311 E. Coeur d’Alene Ave., which also bears the company’s new name: Back Pocket Bakery.
