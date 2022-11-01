ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

WTRF- 7News

Harrison County man indicted for allegedly assaulting elderly victim in his eighties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned several indictments, including one involving an alleged assault of an elderly victim and another with alleged concealment of evidence in a shooting incident. Clarence Tyler Shannon, 41, of Cadiz, Ohio was indicted on one count of misdemeanor assault for an incident that […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Feds arrest suspect in murder of Canton man in Massillon

CANTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in connection the 2021 shooting death of a Canton man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in Massillon. Taben Armstead, 20, of Canton, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Armstead without incident on the 1800 block of Southway Street SW in Massillon.
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Aggravated Murder Charge Now in Death of Stabbing Victim

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the death now of a stabbing victim from last week, Corey Harshey of New Philadelphia is charged with aggravated murder. He was arraigned on Wednesday. Bond for the 33-year-old man was set at $500,000. New Phila police say Harshey broke...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
RAVENNA, OH
cleveland19.com

20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man. The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton’s finest will be honored at the department’s next Lifesaver award ceremony for saving the life of a city woman. Police officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute administered first aid to Annette Conklin, who was unresponsive and not breathing when officers pulled behind the vehicle she was in.
CANTON, OH
WTOV 9

Teen awaits sentencing in Weirton double homicide

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A juvenile pled guilty to double murder on Tuesday in Hancock County and is now awaiting sentencing. Connor Mark Crowe admitted to shooting and killing his mother and sister in the basement of their Weirton home as a 13-year-old in September, 2020. As part of...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Akron man arrested in Bergholz area on weapons, drug charges

A man wanted on charges from Columbus and Summit County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Bergholz area for a man waving a firearm, where they found Leroy Coleman of Akron. He had a 9 mm handgun and 30 grams of meth and...
AKRON, OH
ashlandsource.com

11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland

ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
ASHLAND, OH

