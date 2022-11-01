Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 4, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
Harrison County man indicted for allegedly assaulting elderly victim in his eighties
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned several indictments, including one involving an alleged assault of an elderly victim and another with alleged concealment of evidence in a shooting incident. Clarence Tyler Shannon, 41, of Cadiz, Ohio was indicted on one count of misdemeanor assault for an incident that […]
Feds arrest suspect in murder of Canton man in Massillon
CANTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in connection the 2021 shooting death of a Canton man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in Massillon. Taben Armstead, 20, of Canton, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Armstead without incident on the 1800 block of Southway Street SW in Massillon.
Police: Woman in cop Halloween costume assaulted Ohio officer
Officers initiated a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. on Boardman Poland Road at the intersection of South Avenue after it went through the white stop line and stopped in the middle of the road, blocking the intersection.
Aggravated Murder Charge Now in Death of Stabbing Victim
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the death now of a stabbing victim from last week, Corey Harshey of New Philadelphia is charged with aggravated murder. He was arraigned on Wednesday. Bond for the 33-year-old man was set at $500,000. New Phila police say Harshey broke...
Ohio man accused of attacking teen after ‘ding-dong ditch’
A 61-year-old Dover man is accused of attacking a teenager after he rang the doorbell and ran away, according to the Dover Police Department.
Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
FBI seeking information on 1994 Ohio cold case homicides
The Bureau is looking for information on the death of Sarah Rae Boehm, who was 14 when she disappeared July 14, 1994, from her home in Beaver County.
20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man. The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.
Man wanted for murder arrested hours after warrant issued
A man wanted for murder is in custody in Northeast Ohio.
Investigators looking for missing Canton man
Investigators are looking for a Canton man who was reported missing on Friday. Henry Hulbert, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Market Street around 1 a.m. and hasn't returned.
CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton’s finest will be honored at the department’s next Lifesaver award ceremony for saving the life of a city woman. Police officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute administered first aid to Annette Conklin, who was unresponsive and not breathing when officers pulled behind the vehicle she was in.
Teen awaits sentencing in Weirton double homicide
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A juvenile pled guilty to double murder on Tuesday in Hancock County and is now awaiting sentencing. Connor Mark Crowe admitted to shooting and killing his mother and sister in the basement of their Weirton home as a 13-year-old in September, 2020. As part of...
Akron man arrested in Bergholz area on weapons, drug charges
A man wanted on charges from Columbus and Summit County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Bergholz area for a man waving a firearm, where they found Leroy Coleman of Akron. He had a 9 mm handgun and 30 grams of meth and...
Akron student stabbed at school; district responds
A 14-year-old boy was detained by the school's resource officer and taken to the police station for questioning.
11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland
ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
Clarksburg woman allegedly threatened to kill chief of Veterans Affairs Police
A Clarksburg woman was indicted Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill the Chief of the Veterans Affairs Police Vincent Kennedy, on three separate occasions.
Police: Man living in someone else’s Morgantown apartment arrested for drugs
A man, who officers say was living illegally in someone else's apartment, was charged after officers removed him from the residence and found drugs.
2 charged with murder in Fairmont ‘suspicious death’
The Fairmont Police Department announced Wednesday evening that two people have been charged with first degree murder stemming from an incident that took place on Oct. 23.
