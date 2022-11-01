ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Harsin issues statement, 'incredibly disappointed' after Auburn's decision to fire him

By Keith Niebuhr
 4 days ago
Michael Chang / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

One day after being fired as Auburn football coach, Bryan Harsin said in a statement Tuesday released via Twitter by media personality and former Tigers football player Cole Cubelic he was “incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program” and added that he “poured my heart and soul” into the job.

Harsin went 9-12 in two seasons with the Tigers. Former Auburn running back Cadillac Williams was named interim coach as the search to find Harsin’s replacement has begun.

This is the full text of Harsin’s statement to Cubic:

I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future. I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the

tace of considerable challenges and outside noise. Through my entre ume at Auburn we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way. I am very proud ot the resolve shown by evervone in our tacility and incredibly gratetul tor those at

Auburn who stood by me and my family. I am certain that this group of players will do great things. I will miss you guys tremendously but will always be there for you and do anything I can to help

moving forward. Thank you for believing in me.

Like any coach with the benefit of hindsight, there are things that could have been done differently.

I don’t pretend to be pertect but I am certain I will be better moving torward because of this I truly believe Auburn has the potential to be a championship program once again. The resources, financial support and fan base are in place. There are good people throughout this program and

University. With complete alignment, the possibilities are endless.

I hurt for the coaches, staff members and families who are left in limbo. This team and staff came

here tully committed to our vision of what we could accomplish in time. That time has been cut short. They will all persevere because of their tremendous character and ability and I will do everything I can

to help them with this transition.

As is life, my family and I will now turn the page and chart our next course, always grateful for the positive relationships tormed memonies made on the Plains. Thank vou tor allowing us to be a part of the Auburn family.”

Auburn will owe Harsin 70 percent of the remaining salary – approximately $15 million – on his contract, which runs through Dec. 31, 2026. Half of that buyout is due within 30 days of his termination.

Harsin is the first Auburn coach to finish his tenure with a losing record since Earl Brown’s three-year stint wrapped with a 3-22-4 record between 1948-50.

Harsin was hired at Auburn on December 22, 2020.

