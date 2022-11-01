Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Saudi Arabia is launching its own EV brand with its oil money
Saudi Arabia, a country known for its oil production, announced today that it is launching its own electric car brand called Ceer in partnership with Foxconn and BMW. The shift to electric vehicles is happening faster than most people anticipated, and it is an unstoppable force at this point. Even...
electrek.co
Tesla price cuts are resulting in cancellations for China EV brands
Tesla’s recent price cuts in China are reportedly resulting in “significant cancellations” for Chinese EV brands. However, deliveries are down month-to-month in October. Last month, Tesla announced some significant price cuts for the Model 3 and Model Y in China. This was important news for Tesla since...
electrek.co
The world’s first offshore floating wind-solar pilot just came online in China
China’s government-owned utility State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) has launched the world’s first commercial offshore floating solar that’s paired with an offshore wind turbine. SPIC is one of five major electrical utility companies in China, and the world’s largest photovoltaic power generation enterprise. The pilot is located...
electrek.co
Hyundai converts core Kia plant to mass-produce EVs spearheading European campaign
The Hyundai Motor Group announced it will mass-produce battery electric vehicles at Kia Autoland Slovakia, one of the automaker’s core plants, kicking off its European EV campaign. Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles are currently built at full-scale production at its EV factory in Indonesia and at a joint facility...
electrek.co
Podcast: Tesla FSD Beta update, Tesla sends Chinese engineers to the US, Mercedes EQE US pricing, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss Tesla’s latest FSD Beta update, Tesla sending Chinese engineers to the US, Mercedes-Benz EQE US pricing, and more. Sponsored by Anyhill: Check out Anyhill’s latest...
electrek.co
BMW electric sales double YOY, soaring EV demand and ‘compelling products’ boost Q3 earnings beat
Despite lingering supply chain bottlenecks disrupting the global auto industry, the BMW Group achieved record revenue in Q3 as sales and demand for its electric vehicles continue propelling the German luxury automaker forward. BMW sees rising demand for electric vehicles. “Compelling products are the best answer to a challenging environment,”...
electrek.co
Tesla offers to cover ending EV incentive in Germany amid massive sale push
Tesla is offering buyers to cover the cost of Germany cutting its EV incentive if the automaker can’t deliver by the end of the year amid a massive sale push in the country. Germany is an important auto market in Europe and one that is difficult to penetrate for foreign automakers because of the strong local industry with companies like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.
electrek.co
Einride establishes charging station network and unveils next-gen autonomous electric truck
Autonomous and EV freight technology company Einride shared a myriad of updates during its November Release Event streamed live this week. In addition to announcing plans for a network of charging stations beginning in Sweden and Los Angeles, Einride introduced its second generation autonomous truck and an expansion of its proprietary fleet mobility platform, Saga.
electrek.co
GM and Microvast pair up to develop tech to boost battery safety
Separators are safety-critical EV battery components, so GM and battery maker Microvast are pairing up to develop the technology of separators, as well as build a new separator plant in the United States. Separators separate the anode from the cathode, allowing for ion transfer. It’s one of the most important...
electrek.co
The first all-electric community powered by a solar and battery microgrid launches in California
New clean energy communities are coming to California. Leading homebuilder KB Homes announced Wednesday it has established what it calls the first all-electric, solar-and-battery-powered microgrid community in the golden state. KB partnered with the US Department of Energy (DOE), SunPower, Schneider Electric, and Kia, among others, to test the new...
In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator
The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.
electrek.co
Japan, South Korean leaders push for US EV tax credit rule changes
South Korean officials and leaders from Japan are expressing concerns over the new US EV tax credit requirements that kick in at the end of the year. New reports are surfacing that Japan and South Korea will request flexibility in the rule changes. Will they get their way, paving the way for automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia electric vehicles to qualify?
The US diesel crunch means it's time to stock up on food, Robert Kiyosaki says. Here's what the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author and 5 experts are warning as fuel runs short.
The personal-finance guru has urged Americans to stock up as truckers face a shortage of fuel. 5 top experts lay out the risks to food supply and inflation.
electrek.co
Toyota among the ‘2022 world’s most obstructive companies on climate policy’ with oil giants
Toyota can’t seem to get out of its own way lately. The Japanese automaker ranked among the “world’s most obstructive companies on climate policy” of 2022, with oil giants like Exxon Mobile, Chevron, and leading Russian oil companies. “Change is the law of life. And for...
North Korea launches four more missiles as U.S. flies bombers over South
North Korea launched four ballistic missiles into the sea, as the U.S sent two bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
N. Korea launches ballistic missiles as US-S. Korea air drills end
North Korea fired four ballistic missiles on Saturday, the South Korean military said, the latest in Pyongyang's testing blitz this week as Washington and Seoul concluded their biggest-ever air force drills. The United States and South Korea have warned that these launches could culminate in a nuclear test by North Korea, and extended their air force drills to Saturday in response.
electrek.co
The nation’s largest electric school bus fleet providing grid demand response solutions
Maryland’s Montgomery School District has the most prominent electric school bus fleet in the US and is now unlocking the true potential behind these clean EV machines. Leading electric school bus provider Highland Electric Fleets is partnering with CPower to use the nation’s largest zero-emission bus fleet to help stabilize electricity demand, provide grid reliability, and lower energy costs.
I predicted the 2008 crash – these are the global ‘megathreats’ I can see now
In the coming decades, the world faces megathreats that would imperil not just our global economy and financial assets, but also put at risk peace and prosperity. In our partisan political world, where we kick the can down the road – we are biased towards short-term planning and leave thinking about the future to others – these threats are something different. Left to grow, they will make life worse for people across the world. It is essential for the public good that these threats are not ignored by our leaders, but are acknowledged, taken seriously and countered – fast.
electrek.co
How this solar IoT detection system prevents wildfires caused by utilities
In the United States, utilities cause around 74% of wildfires. And, since 2015, utilities have been responsible for six of California’s most-destructive wildfires, killing hundreds of people and causing billions of dollars in damage. Dryad Networks’ solar-powered sensor can detect a fire within 60 minutes, and its IoT network provides accurate location data. Electrek spoke to Carsten Brinkschulte, cofounder and CEO of Dryad Networks, about how utilities can strengthen their wildfire mitigation strategies and how solar is playing a part in forest protection.
electrek.co
Arrival (ARVL) receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq because its stock share price is too low
EV startup Arrival announced that it has received a non-compliance letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, informing the company that the closing bid price has been below the minimum $1.00 per share for at least consecutive 30 days. Arrival now has until May to meet the minimum bid requirement to avoid being delisted on the stock market.
