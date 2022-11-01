ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Saudi Arabia is launching its own EV brand with its oil money

Saudi Arabia, a country known for its oil production, announced today that it is launching its own electric car brand called Ceer in partnership with Foxconn and BMW. The shift to electric vehicles is happening faster than most people anticipated, and it is an unstoppable force at this point. Even...
electrek.co

Tesla price cuts are resulting in cancellations for China EV brands

Tesla’s recent price cuts in China are reportedly resulting in “significant cancellations” for Chinese EV brands. However, deliveries are down month-to-month in October. Last month, Tesla announced some significant price cuts for the Model 3 and Model Y in China. This was important news for Tesla since...
electrek.co

The world’s first offshore floating wind-solar pilot just came online in China

China’s government-owned utility State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) has launched the world’s first commercial offshore floating solar that’s paired with an offshore wind turbine. SPIC is one of five major electrical utility companies in China, and the world’s largest photovoltaic power generation enterprise. The pilot is located...
electrek.co

Tesla offers to cover ending EV incentive in Germany amid massive sale push

Tesla is offering buyers to cover the cost of Germany cutting its EV incentive if the automaker can’t deliver by the end of the year amid a massive sale push in the country. Germany is an important auto market in Europe and one that is difficult to penetrate for foreign automakers because of the strong local industry with companies like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.
electrek.co

Einride establishes charging station network and unveils next-gen autonomous electric truck

Autonomous and EV freight technology company Einride shared a myriad of updates during its November Release Event streamed live this week. In addition to announcing plans for a network of charging stations beginning in Sweden and Los Angeles, Einride introduced its second generation autonomous truck and an expansion of its proprietary fleet mobility platform, Saga.
electrek.co

GM and Microvast pair up to develop tech to boost battery safety

Separators are safety-critical EV battery components, so GM and battery maker Microvast are pairing up to develop the technology of separators, as well as build a new separator plant in the United States. Separators separate the anode from the cathode, allowing for ion transfer. It’s one of the most important...
electrek.co

Japan, South Korean leaders push for US EV tax credit rule changes

South Korean officials and leaders from Japan are expressing concerns over the new US EV tax credit requirements that kick in at the end of the year. New reports are surfacing that Japan and South Korea will request flexibility in the rule changes. Will they get their way, paving the way for automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia electric vehicles to qualify?
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

N. Korea launches ballistic missiles as US-S. Korea air drills end

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles on Saturday, the South Korean military said, the latest in Pyongyang's testing blitz this week as Washington and Seoul concluded their biggest-ever air force drills. The United States and South Korea have warned that these launches could culminate in a nuclear test by North Korea, and extended their air force drills to Saturday in response.
WASHINGTON STATE
electrek.co

The nation’s largest electric school bus fleet providing grid demand response solutions

Maryland’s Montgomery School District has the most prominent electric school bus fleet in the US and is now unlocking the true potential behind these clean EV machines. Leading electric school bus provider Highland Electric Fleets is partnering with CPower to use the nation’s largest zero-emission bus fleet to help stabilize electricity demand, provide grid reliability, and lower energy costs.
The Guardian

I predicted the 2008 crash – these are the global ‘megathreats’ I can see now

In the coming decades, the world faces megathreats that would imperil not just our global economy and financial assets, but also put at risk peace and prosperity. In our partisan political world, where we kick the can down the road – we are biased towards short-term planning and leave thinking about the future to others – these threats are something different. Left to grow, they will make life worse for people across the world. It is essential for the public good that these threats are not ignored by our leaders, but are acknowledged, taken seriously and countered – fast.
electrek.co

How this solar IoT detection system prevents wildfires caused by utilities

In the United States, utilities cause around 74% of wildfires. And, since 2015, utilities have been responsible for six of California’s most-destructive wildfires, killing hundreds of people and causing billions of dollars in damage. Dryad Networks’ solar-powered sensor can detect a fire within 60 minutes, and its IoT network provides accurate location data. Electrek spoke to Carsten Brinkschulte, cofounder and CEO of Dryad Networks, about how utilities can strengthen their wildfire mitigation strategies and how solar is playing a part in forest protection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy