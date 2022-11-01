ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Three staff members at Maui farmworker program complete yearlong job training

Three members of the Maui Economic Opportunity National Farmworker Jobs Program team were honored for completing a yearlong training course on building agricultural employer support and farmworker job retention at the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs national conference in Arizona. MEO National Farmworker Jobs Program case managers Uilani Ah Chan...
ARIZONA STATE
mauinow.com

Interview with Maui’s Camile Velasco who’s back as reggae, hip-hop star “Eli-Mac”

(Maui waitress Camile Velasco emerged as a top 10 finisher in season three of American Idol in 2004, launching a reggae, hip-hop career that has her touring with The Green, Sublime, and J. Boog. One of her songs, Mr. Sensi, has 6.6 million views on YouTube. She’s now known as the singer-songwriter Eli-Mac and has returned home to Maui to perform a concert with the California-based pop, reggae fusion group, The Mystic Roots Band. The performance is at da Playground Maui, Saturday. We wanted to find out how she’s doing and her evolution as an artist. Gary Kubota conducted the interview for Maui Now.)
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Chef Alvin Savella “The Kitchen Assassin” opens new restaurant, Duckine

Executive Chef Alvin Savella, known in the culinary world as “The Kitchen Assassin,” has opened a new restaurant on Maui, Duckine. Located at 1312 Front Street, Duckine focuses on Chinese, Hawaiian and local flavors, tapping into Asian Fusion in a whole new way. He draws inspiration is from...
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Electric announces long-term protection plan for Maui’s seabirds

Hawaiian Electric today announced it is taking steps to prepare a long-term Habitat Conservation Plan in collaboration with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources. “In April 2022, Hawaiian Electric sent letters to the USFWS and DLNR proactively committing to the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Two new physicians join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani

Kaiser Permanente welcomes four new physicians based on Oʻahu and Maui. The new physicians add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of nearly 700 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest multi-specialty medical group, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 266,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Hawaiʻi.
GEORGIA STATE
BoardingArea

Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

McKelvey announces modifications to ease West Maui project traffic

Hawaiʻi State Representative Angus McKelvey (District 10 – West Maui), announced today that thanks to the help of the Department of Transportation and contractor PB Sullivan, changes to traffic flow would be coming for the West Maui Hospital sewer work for the remainder of the project. “After receiving...
generalaviationnews.com

Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy