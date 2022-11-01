Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Three staff members at Maui farmworker program complete yearlong job training
Three members of the Maui Economic Opportunity National Farmworker Jobs Program team were honored for completing a yearlong training course on building agricultural employer support and farmworker job retention at the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs national conference in Arizona. MEO National Farmworker Jobs Program case managers Uilani Ah Chan...
Made in Hawaii Festival: What you need to know
Nearly 400 vendors will showcase thousands of products -- all of them local -- including food, crafts and more.
mauinow.com
Interview with Maui’s Camile Velasco who’s back as reggae, hip-hop star “Eli-Mac”
(Maui waitress Camile Velasco emerged as a top 10 finisher in season three of American Idol in 2004, launching a reggae, hip-hop career that has her touring with The Green, Sublime, and J. Boog. One of her songs, Mr. Sensi, has 6.6 million views on YouTube. She’s now known as the singer-songwriter Eli-Mac and has returned home to Maui to perform a concert with the California-based pop, reggae fusion group, The Mystic Roots Band. The performance is at da Playground Maui, Saturday. We wanted to find out how she’s doing and her evolution as an artist. Gary Kubota conducted the interview for Maui Now.)
mauinow.com
Maui Chef Alvin Savella “The Kitchen Assassin” opens new restaurant, Duckine
Executive Chef Alvin Savella, known in the culinary world as “The Kitchen Assassin,” has opened a new restaurant on Maui, Duckine. Located at 1312 Front Street, Duckine focuses on Chinese, Hawaiian and local flavors, tapping into Asian Fusion in a whole new way. He draws inspiration is from...
mauinow.com
Seabury Hall teen wins award in outstanding essay competition on volunteerism
Maui teen Barbara “Bobby” Goldyn of Seabury Hall was among five teens across the state who were selected as winners of the Access to Justice Commission’s outstanding essay contest on volunteerism. The five were honored during a ceremony at the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Thursday, for the help...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisories for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu dropped as rains subside
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flood advisories for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu have dropped as rains subside. On Oahu, the advisory was in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory was issued for Hilo, Mountain View, Pahoa, Pepeekeo and other surrounding areas. The forecast...
mauinow.com
Hawaiian Electric announces long-term protection plan for Maui’s seabirds
Hawaiian Electric today announced it is taking steps to prepare a long-term Habitat Conservation Plan in collaboration with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources. “In April 2022, Hawaiian Electric sent letters to the USFWS and DLNR proactively committing to the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
mauinow.com
Two new physicians join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani
Kaiser Permanente welcomes four new physicians based on Oʻahu and Maui. The new physicians add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of nearly 700 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest multi-specialty medical group, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 266,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Hawaiʻi.
Watch in Hawaii: Final total lunar eclipse of 2022
From the night of Nov. 7 into Nov. 8, look up to see the total lunar eclipse!
Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way
mauinow.com
McKelvey announces modifications to ease West Maui project traffic
Hawaiʻi State Representative Angus McKelvey (District 10 – West Maui), announced today that thanks to the help of the Department of Transportation and contractor PB Sullivan, changes to traffic flow would be coming for the West Maui Hospital sewer work for the remainder of the project. “After receiving...
generalaviationnews.com
Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years
The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State issues nearly $110K in fines to 6 companies for air permit violations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has fined six companies for air pollution control permit violations. Each company received a notice of violation and order — or NOVO — and had the option to ask for a contested case hearing. “DOH ensures that companies comply with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Looking for a furry friend? Homes for scores of cats, guinea pigs and rabbits needed
PUUNENE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Humane Society is struggling to find pet parents. They are desperately trying to find homes for not only their dogs, but their cats, bunny rabbits, even guinea pigs. “If you don’t have an outdoor space, cats are great to have. Same with our guinea pigs...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut. Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a horrific ordeal, ‘Tommy Boy’ the poi dog is reunited with his ‘ohana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an emotional reunion for a dog slashed with a machete on Maui. Draped in lei, “Tommy Boy” flew to Oahu on Tuesday and jumped into the arms of his owner at Honolulu’s airport. The two hadn’t seen each other in three years, ever since Tommy Boy was lost.
