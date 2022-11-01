Read full article on original website
Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December
Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
Apple TV+ reveals 'Sharper' thriller to get limited theatrical run
Apple has announced that its forthcoming movie "Sharper" is to get a simultaneous release onApple TV+ and in selected theaters on February 17, 2023. "Sharper," starring Julianne Moore and John Lithgow, "unfolds within the...
Apple TV drops 'Up Next' in new design rolling out to users
Not all users are seeing this change yet, but Apple TV is no longer showing the familiar "Up Next" selection of titles in its eponymous app at the top. A key feature of the Apple TV app on the Apple TV 4K, and all previous versions, has been the "Up Next" list. It lists the next episode of series that users have been following, giving them quick access to resume binge-watching.
Netflix $6.99 Basic With Ads doesn't work on Apple TV hardware
Netflix's ad-supported tier is now available for $6.99 a month, but it doesn't work at all on the Apple TV streaming device. While it's clear that the app needs to be updated for the...
Apple documentary 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' debuts at AFI Fest
Apple Original Films will premiere the documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me" worldwide at AFI Fest in Hollywood and on Apple TV+. Attendees at the red carpet event include Gomez and Keshishian, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" producers Michelle An, Katherine LeBlond, Aleen Keshishian, Zack Morgenroth, Stephanie Meurer, and Caitlin Daley, and others associated with the documentary.
Entire 'Hunger Games' franchise available to stream on Apple TV+ for limited time
TheApple TV+ film "Causeway" starring Jennifer Lawrence debuted Friday, and as a bonus, subscribers can watch the entire "Hunger Games" franchise and "Silver Linings Playbook" for a limited time. Apple may have increased subscription...
Netflix's $6.99 Basic With Ads tier rolls out today
Netflix is rolling out its ad-supported tier, which offers access to the streaming video service at the same $6.99 monthly cost as the advertising-free Apple TV+. Following months of rumors and confirmed earlier in October, the "Basic With Ads" plan is being made available in more regions. After initially going live in Canada and Mexico, the tier will become available in a larger number of countries at 9am Pacific Time (12pm Eastern).
Apple kills long-time event archive on YouTube
An Apple archivist has had his YouTube account disabled after Apple filed multiple takedown requests against his account. Brendan Shanks, owner of the Apple WWDC Videos channel on YouTube, tweeted that Apple had filed...
