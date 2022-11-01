ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LVH-Hecktown Oaks receives trauma center certification

By Leif Greiss, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
LVH-Hecktown Oaks receives trauma center certification

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks has become an accredited level IV adult trauma center.

The designation was approved by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation, the accrediting body for trauma centers in the state.

Hecktown Oaks in Lower Nazareth Township has been open for two years. It is the fifth hospital operated by Lehigh Valley Health Network with trauma center accreditation and about 50 centers total in Pennsylvania, according to a news release Tuesday from LVHN.

Trauma centers generally treat patients injured in falls, motor vehicle crashes, industrial accidents and other situations that produce life-threatening injuries. There are four levels of adult trauma center certification, with level I being the highest and level IV the lowest. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher‐level trauma center. Patients with mild injuries may be admitted.

Lehigh Valley Health Network has had a formal trauma program since 1978 and LVH-Cedar Crest became one of the first designated trauma centers in the state. Cedar Crest has level I adult trauma center and level II pediatric trauma center certification.

LVHN’s other accredited trauma centers are:

  • LVH-Muhlenberg with level II trauma accreditation
  • LVH-Pocono, level III trauma accreditation
  • LVH-Hazleton, level IV trauma accreditation.

