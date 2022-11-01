Read full article on original website
Related
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
Medical News Today
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tips to Manage Cholesterol
Diabetes has been shown to be a major risk factor in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, these outcomes often are seen at an earlier age than in those without diabetes. What is cholesterol, and what role does it play in this process?
getnews.info
Augmented Analytics Market Size to reach USD 32.64 Billion by 2027 | Industry Forecast, Growth and Share
The global augmented analytics market size reached US$ 8.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 32.64 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.50% during 2022-2027. Augmented Analytics Market Overview. The latest research study “Augmented Analytics Market: Global...
Trump supporters may lose “millions” as Truth Social merger faces financial ruin
This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with a photo of former US president Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) On Thursday, Matthew Sheffield of The Young...
MedicineNet.com
What Happens If Vitamin B1 Is Low? Thiamin Deficiency
Severe thiamin deficiency is rare but possible in people whose main diet includes white rice and processed food. Thiamin deficiency can cause mood changes, including irritability. Being irritable may be accompanied by fatigue. Children with thiamin deficiencies frequently have increased irritability and discomfort. 2. Muscle and nerve abnormalities. Vitamin B1...
What Is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (also known as atherosclerosis) is a life-threatening condition characterized by the clogging of arteries with fatty substances called plaques, per the National Health Services (NHS). According to a 2022 review published in the journal StatPearls, the condition is behind about 50% of all fatalities in Westernized societies. It can affect the peripheral, carotid, renal, and coronary arteries, per Stanford Medicine. Because peripheral arteries supply blood to the legs and arms, atherosclerosis often leads to numbness in those areas. In the carotid and renal arteries, atherosclerosis symptoms may include fatigue, nausea, and breathing difficulties, while causing angina and arrhythmia in the coronary arteries.
Medical News Today
Mystery solved? How shingles can increase stroke risk
A new study solves a long-standing riddle: Why does getting shingles increase the risk of stroke?. Tiny exosomes appear to be the mechanism behind the connection. They contain proteins involved in clotting and the activation of platelets, which, in turn can result in strokes. A person’s increased risk of stroke...
Medical News Today
Why might frequent urination indicate diabetes?
Frequent urination is a common early symptom of diabetes. This is because high blood glucose levels result in excess blood glucose entering the urine. Not only does this pull extra water into the urine, but it also increases a person’s thirst. As such, both factors contribute toward more frequent urination.
getnews.info
Chisara Okehi Announces The Release Of A New Book Titled, “I Need Help.”
“I Need Help: a story of trauma, trails and triumphs”. Nov 4, 2022 – NEW YORK – Chisara Okehi, the CEO of Breakthrough Bliss, has published a new book titled I Need Help, a story of trauma, trials and triumphs. This book centers on helping individuals, especially young girls and women understand and overcome how untreated mental illness, trauma, neglect, gender discrimination, divorce and other mental health challenges could impact their self-esteem, personal development and emotional health. The book has unique lessons for every reader. For interested readers, it can be directly viewed and bought here on Amazon.
Medical News Today
Diabetes mellitus vs. diabetes insipidus: What to know
While diabetes mellitus and diabetes insipidus have similar names and may present with similar symptoms, the conditions are unrelated. The former relates to blood sugar regulation, while the latter refers to urine concentration. Diabetes mellitus is a group of conditions that impair the body’s ability to process blood sugar, or...
ahajournals.org
Early Changes of Kidney Function Are a Tell for Heart Disease Risk
The estimated global prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the adult population ranges from 8% to 16%.1 This includes people with low estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR <60 mL/min) and normal.2 Global prevalence rates of CKD are rising as a result of aging in the global population, with more diabetes, hypertension, and glomerulonephritis.2 Classification by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO), divides patients into glomerular filtration rate categories G1 to G5 and 3 albuminuria categories A1 to A3 (Figure).3 The heat map indicates not only increased renal risk but also increased cardiovascular risk. Twenty years ago, GO demonstrated the striking association between lower eGFR levels and higher risks of death, cardiovascular events, and hospitalization in a large community‐based population from the Kaiser Permanente Renal Registry.4 The rate of adverse cardiovascular outcomes in CKD in people with increased cardiovascular risk is generally 10 fold that of progression to dialysis.5.
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
cohaitungchi.com
Difference Between Primary and Secondary Hypertension
Primary hypertension is abnormally high blood pressure of greater than 130 over 80 where the cause is not known. Secondary hypertension is also unusually high blood pressure but it is where the cause of the condition is known. What is Primary Hypertension?. Definition:. Symptoms and prevention:. Diagnosis and causes:. Risk...
Medical News Today
Types of connective tissue disease
Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
Elon Musk Gets a Reality Check
Elon Musk seems to be waking up from a bad dream. Tesla's billionaire CEO is discovering a new reality linked to his acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) : it's not going to be easy to reinvent the platform, considered the de facto town square of our time. To generate income from...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
getnews.info
GreenLivingshk Launches Wholesale Plant-Based Loofah Sponge & Back Scrub for B2B Business
GreenLivingshk is proud to announce that it has made its first major introduction into the loofah sponge business. With decades of experience in manufacturing and bulk wholesale, GreenLivingshk ensures that it will be able to provide businesses with first-rate loofah sponge at a reasonable price. GreenLivingshk has already begun amassing...
Comments / 0