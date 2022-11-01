ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

clarkcountylive.com

Weekend Markets and Bazaars

It’s beginning to look a lot like… Bazaar Season. In a flurry of fun over the next several weeks, many organizations will be having their holiday markets and bazaars. While we are not able to carry the entirety of the dozens of events as we have in previous years, we will post about events as the information is made available to us.
VANCOUVER, WA
Channel 6000

Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather

After two years of serving as a shelter, the Jupiter Original is welcoming guests to its newly renovated rooms!. A look at how the Portland Street Response program is doing after 6 months. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. It's been about six months since Portland Street Response expanded to city-wide...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Clark County’s ‘Poop Smart’ project offers grants for septic systems

A county environmental partnership, “Poop Smart Clark,” is offering grants up to $20,000 to fix failing septic systems for low to moderate income households near the East Fork Lewis River. “Septic system repairs can be costly, and failing septic systems can cause major environmental and health problems,” a...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Explosion collapses Vancouver garage, 2 displaced

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - An explosion in the garage of a Vancouver, Wash. home caused “significant structural damage” on Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just after noon, firefighters responded to a reported housefire and explosion at 8420 Northeast Lewis. Four engines, one truck and three fire...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Downtown Vancouver scene sees several new businesses opening

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Faith Odman says staying inside during the pandemic made her think about her idea for a new business. “Even me personally, I was working from home the past several years,” Odman said. “It gets lonely, you know?”. She decided to act by opening Kilnfolk...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Portland Mercury

City Sweeps Laurelhurst Park Homeless Residents to Turn Street Into Pickleball Courts

Trucks and moving vans showed up at Laurelhurst Park early Halloween morning to start breaking down tents and packing up the belongings of those residing on the sidewalk between SE Cesar Chavez Ave. and SE 37th Ave. Residents had been warned about the camp sweep last week, and some had relocated before staff with Rapid Response Bio Clean—the city contractors hired to clear homeless camps—showed up Monday. Others expressed frustration as they hastily took down their tents and loaded their possessions onto carts in the morning drizzle.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Detached garage, vehicle destroyed by fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A detached garage and a vehicle were destroyed by a fire in Longview on Wednesday evening. Shortly after 8 p.m., Longview Fire Department crews responded to a fire near the intersection of Florida Street and 30th Avenue. Crews arrived and found a detached garage behind a home on fire with flames visible and possible extension to a nearby home.
LONGVIEW, WA
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger

Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

