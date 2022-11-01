Twitter is thrilled with Vikings addition of T.J. Hockenson

The Minnesota Vikings made a big splash on Tuesday less than four hours before the trade deadline in acquiring T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions.

The move didn’t come without its cost, as the Vikings turned their second-round pick in 2022 and third-round pick in 2023 into fourth-round picks.

The move itself is right out of the playbook thus far of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, as Hockenson is a talented player with team control through 2023, a theme that was evident in acquiring Jalen Reagor and Ross Blacklock.

The news about this trade was widespread and mostly positive towards the Vikings who are taking this competitive rebuild very seriously while also making a run toward a potential division title and Super Bowl.