ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twitter is thrilled with Vikings addition of T.J. Hockenson

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4Shx_0iuipnrv00

The Minnesota Vikings made a big splash on Tuesday less than four hours before the trade deadline in acquiring T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions.

The move didn’t come without its cost, as the Vikings turned their second-round pick in 2022 and third-round pick in 2023 into fourth-round picks.

The move itself is right out of the playbook thus far of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, as Hockenson is a talented player with team control through 2023, a theme that was evident in acquiring Jalen Reagor and Ross Blacklock.

The news about this trade was widespread and mostly positive towards the Vikings who are taking this competitive rebuild very seriously while also making a run toward a potential division title and Super Bowl.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Lions RB Chides Team for Hockenson Trade

Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings finagled a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The move was severely unexpected as the Vikings and Lions don’t transact trade business too often, and it was unknown that Detroit was ready to be done with the young tight end.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JuJu Smith-Schuster details key differences playing for Chiefs, Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs return to action on “Sunday Night Football” this week against the Tennessee Titans following the bye week, looking to pull together for a solid run to the postseason. One of the many essential contributors has been wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is quickly adjusting to the Chiefs system following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska

Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Harrison Smith fined for hit on DeAndre Hopkins

The Minnesota Vikings ended up with a big 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but didn’t come away completely unscathed. For a hit on De’Andre Hopkins on a two-point conversion attempt, Vikings safety Harrison Smith was fined $15,914 per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Postgame, Hopkins...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment

LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL player props: 5 best bets for Week 9

At the midway point of the season, we’re seeing with more clarity where offenses are heading and how injuries have depleted defenses — both of which come into play when matching up against an opponent that can exploit those weaknesses. Below, we break down Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL odds...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs elevate one practice squad player for Week 9 vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a single practice squad elevation ahead of their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.”. According to the NFL’s daily personnel notice, the Chiefs have used a standard elevation on WR Marcus Kemp. This is the second practice squad elevation this season for Kemp and it comes at a peculiar time for Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4

The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media reacts to Nebraska’s loss to Minnesota

It was a tale of two halves as the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 20-13 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, and it was all down here after that. Chubba Purdy continues to look overwhelmed at the quarterback position. The Florida State transfer was 6 for 16 for 41 yards with one interception. Backup Logan Smothers also saw limited action going 5 for 10 for 80 yards. Anthony Grant was the workhorse in the running game with 21 carries for 115 yards with a long of...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy