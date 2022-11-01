Read full article on original website
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Could Celtics Trade Ime Udoka To Nets? Deal Reportedly ‘Unlikely’
The Boston Celtics can trade suspended head coach Ime Udoka to another NBA team in a pursuit of either draft picks or cash, given that he remains under contract. But that doesn’t mean the Celtics will do so. Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics on Sept. 22 due...
Jaylen Brown Posts Cryptic Instagram Story About Ime Udoka Joining Nets
Shockwaves were sent across the NBA on Tuesday afternoon with Ime Udoka reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. It will be a very unceremonious exit from the Celtics for Udoka, who guided the franchise to an NBA Finals appearance last season during his first year at the helm. Udoka was serving a team-issued, season-long suspension for violation of Celtics organization policies. Udoka reportedly had an “improper” relationship with a female staffer and used “crude language” toward the individual.
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
NFL Trade Rumors: This Team Called Patriots About Kendrick Bourne
One Patriots position group reportedly has been drawing significant attention around the NFL as the trade deadline nears. New England has seen all of its active wide receivers — save for rookie Tyquan Thornton — mentioned in trade rumors in the lead-up to Nov. 1. The most consistent names have been Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, who both have failed to make a consistently positive impact in New England in their second season with the organization.
Kevin Garnett said the Celtics aren’t a top 4 team in the East. Here’s why.
Garnett had Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Cleveland, and Milwaukee ranked ahead of the Celtics during preseason. Before the season started, Paul Pierce asked Kevin Garnett for his thoughts on the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Garnett didn’t have the Celtics, who won the Eastern Conference Finals last year, listed in the...
Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline
For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over. Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet. “Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis. With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
Celtics And Cavs Finalized Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their injury reports.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Falls In OT To Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime, 114-113, at Rocket Mortgage Field House on Wednesday — losing their second-consecutive game to the Eastern Conference’s early top seed. The Celtics fell to 4-3 on the year, while the Cavs improved to 6-1. box score here. ONE...
Jets Trade One Of Their Best Defenders Before Patriots Rematch
Jacob Martin didn’t get many headlines in New York, but he was one of the Jets’ better defenders through eight games. Well, Martin won’t be on the field in three weeks when the Jets and Patriots play a rematch at Gillette Stadium. New York on Tuesday sent...
Grant Williams Says It Was ‘Disappointment’ To Not Sign Celtics Extension
Grant Williams could be a significant name on the free agent market after not getting an extension done with the Boston Celtics. The fourth-year forward will head into restricted free agency after the 2022-23 NBA season, and there are a handful of reported suitors. It’s not clear why the two sides were not able to get a deal done.
This Clippers-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
Value doesn’t exist in a vacuum, not even in the NBA. It’s subject to a wide range of factors in any situation. We’re talking about basic economics. An item may have very little value – until there’s a shortage of it. Suddenly, its value skyrockets.
ESPN
Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT
CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland missed everything while sitting on the bench, but mostly the joy of playing and winning. He's back, and it looked like he never left. Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.
Celtics Rumors: Joe Mazzulla ‘Interim’ Tag To Be Removed Within ‘Months’
The Boston Celtics reportedly will allow suspended head coach Ime Udoka to leave freely should the Brooklyn Nets want to hire him, and doing so would indicate the organization is focused on interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla, who has helped the Celtics to a 4-2 start six games into the...
Patriots Trade Rumors: Isaiah Wynn Not Expected To Be Dealt
The New England Patriots reportedly are not expected to ship out struggling right tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Patriots “do not plan to move” Wynn, who’s frequently appeared in trade rumors as the deadline approaches. New...
Vikings Swing Huge Trade Three Weeks Before Hosting Patriots
The Patriots are three weeks and two days away from visiting the Vikings, who currently have a top-10 scoring offense. And the Thanksgiving Night matchup just got even tougher for New England’s defense. Minnesota on Tuesday acquired Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson in a trade with the Detroit...
Six Patriots Thoughts After Team’s Quiet NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was historically eventful. A record 10 trades were executed on deadline day alone, including ones involving Chase Claypool, Bradley Chubb, T.J. Hockenson and Calvin Ridley. But for the New England Patriots, it was just a quiet, standard Tuesday. For the second consecutive year, the Patriots...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Has Another Great Quote About Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand will tell you he didn’t have his best game in his 2022-23 season debut last week when the Boston Bruins took on the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-1 win. But he certainly looked like his normal self after shaking off a bit of rust during his first shift.
