Jaylen Brown Posts Cryptic Instagram Story About Ime Udoka Joining Nets

Shockwaves were sent across the NBA on Tuesday afternoon with Ime Udoka reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. It will be a very unceremonious exit from the Celtics for Udoka, who guided the franchise to an NBA Finals appearance last season during his first year at the helm. Udoka was serving a team-issued, season-long suspension for violation of Celtics organization policies. Udoka reportedly had an “improper” relationship with a female staffer and used “crude language” toward the individual.
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
NFL Trade Rumors: This Team Called Patriots About Kendrick Bourne

One Patriots position group reportedly has been drawing significant attention around the NFL as the trade deadline nears. New England has seen all of its active wide receivers — save for rookie Tyquan Thornton — mentioned in trade rumors in the lead-up to Nov. 1. The most consistent names have been Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, who both have failed to make a consistently positive impact in New England in their second season with the organization.
Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline

For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over. Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet. “Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis. With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Falls In OT To Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime, 114-113, at Rocket Mortgage Field House on Wednesday — losing their second-consecutive game to the Eastern Conference’s early top seed. The Celtics fell to 4-3 on the year, while the Cavs improved to 6-1. box score here. ONE...
This Clippers-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving

Value doesn’t exist in a vacuum, not even in the NBA. It’s subject to a wide range of factors in any situation. We’re talking about basic economics. An item may have very little value – until there’s a shortage of it. Suddenly, its value skyrockets.
Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT

CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland missed everything while sitting on the bench, but mostly the joy of playing and winning. He's back, and it looked like he never left. Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.
Patriots Trade Rumors: Isaiah Wynn Not Expected To Be Dealt

The New England Patriots reportedly are not expected to ship out struggling right tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Patriots “do not plan to move” Wynn, who’s frequently appeared in trade rumors as the deadline approaches. New...
Vikings Swing Huge Trade Three Weeks Before Hosting Patriots

The Patriots are three weeks and two days away from visiting the Vikings, who currently have a top-10 scoring offense. And the Thanksgiving Night matchup just got even tougher for New England’s defense. Minnesota on Tuesday acquired Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson in a trade with the Detroit...
Six Patriots Thoughts After Team’s Quiet NFL Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline was historically eventful. A record 10 trades were executed on deadline day alone, including ones involving Chase Claypool, Bradley Chubb, T.J. Hockenson and Calvin Ridley. But for the New England Patriots, it was just a quiet, standard Tuesday. For the second consecutive year, the Patriots...

