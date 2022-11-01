ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Bridgeport wins Class AAA Region 1 cheer title; Brooke finishes 2nd

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport turned in a spectacular performance before a packed crowd at the East Fairmont High School gym Saturday morning for the Class AAA Region 1 cheer squad competition. The crowd, per usual for a cheer competition, was loud and raucous from the very beginning...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Mountaineer performance at Iowa State was maddening

For West Virginia's football team, the maddening part is that it's often been a different problems each week in getting to its current 3-6 state. Certainly, the Mountaineer defense has usually had struggles, but on the few occasions where that unit has played reasonably well, then the offense suddenly falls apart.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Morgantown volleyball wins Class AAA Region I title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown volleyball coach Erica Manor is pretty sure this is a three-peat. With their 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Bridgeport in the Class AAA Region I championship on Saturday at Morgantown, the Mohigans won another regional championship, believed to be their third in a row.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU loses on road to Iowa State, 31-14

AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia Mountaineers struggled mightily on offense and lost on the road to the Iowa State Cyclones, 31-14, to fall to the bottom of the Big 12 standings. Quarterback JT Daniels completed 8 of 22 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an...
AMES, IA
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, IA -- Images from West Virginia's 31-14 loss to Iowa State. The defeat dropped the Mountaineers to the basement of the Big 12 Conference and left them one loss away from being eliminated from bowl contention.
AMES, IA
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Dante Stills Iowa State Postgame 11/5/22

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills tries not to let constant holds affect him, and he did play well while Iowa State grappled and tackled him repeatedly, recording five tackles, including three for losses, and a sack.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior wins Class AA Region 1 cheer title; East Fairmont 2nd

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior won the Class AA Region 1 title Saturday night with rival East Fairmont finishing second but also qualifying for the state competition in December. The two local squads, as well as the other competitors had the large crowd fired up for much...
WVNews

Moorefield dominant in regional win over South Harrison

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison's volleyball team magical run is over. The Hawks battled to several wins during the Class A Region II sectional play to get to the Regional Championship semifinal only to face a dominant opponent in Moorefield.
MOOREFIELD, WV
WVNews

Minutemen run over Grafton, 40-21

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County rushed for over 400 yards, with over 200 of them coming from Brayden Carder, as the Minutemen took care of the Bearcats, 40-21, to close out the regular season. Lewis County took the ball first and put together a 12-play, 65-yard scoring...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Iowa State pulls away from Big 12 rival West Virginia, 31-14

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score as Iowa State defeated West Virginia 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing...
AMES, IA
WVNews

BRIDGEPORT, WV

