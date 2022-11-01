Read full article on original website
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Iowa State Team Arrival II 11/5/22
West Virginia heads to the locker room to prepare for the Iowa State game.
Bridgeport wins Class AAA Region 1 cheer title; Brooke finishes 2nd
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport turned in a spectacular performance before a packed crowd at the East Fairmont High School gym Saturday morning for the Class AAA Region 1 cheer squad competition. The crowd, per usual for a cheer competition, was loud and raucous from the very beginning...
WVU Football JT Daniels Front (1).JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Think back, if you are old enough to do so, to those days when…
Mountaineer performance at Iowa State was maddening
For West Virginia’s football team, the maddening part is that it’s often been a different problems each week in getting to its current 3-6 state. Certainly, the Mountaineer defense has usually had struggles, but on the few occasions where that unit has played reasonably well, then the offense suddenly falls apart.
Morgantown volleyball wins Class AAA Region I title
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown volleyball coach Erica Manor is pretty sure this is a three-peat. With their 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Bridgeport in the Class AAA Region I championship on Saturday at Morgantown, the Mohigans won another regional championship, believed to be their third in a row.
Lewis County, Lincoln high schools to represent Region II at West Virginia cheerleading championship
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Lewis County and Lincoln high schools are more than 30 miles apart, but cheerleaders from both schools celebrated individually and together Saturday after qualifying for the WVSSAC State Championship. Lewis County won the Region II title with a final score of 86.93 while Lincoln...
WVU loses on road to Iowa State, 31-14
AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia Mountaineers struggled mightily on offense and lost on the road to the Iowa State Cyclones, 31-14, to fall to the bottom of the Big 12 standings. Quarterback JT Daniels completed 8 of 22 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an...
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
Ames, IA -- Images from West Virginia's 31-14 loss to Iowa State. The defeat dropped the Mountaineers to the basement of the Big 12 Conference and left them one loss away from being eliminated from bowl contention.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Dante Stills Iowa State Postgame 11/5/22
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills tries not to let constant holds affect him, and he did play well while Iowa State grappled and tackled him repeatedly, recording five tackles, including three for losses, and a sack.
John Anderson had a monster performance in leading Frankfort to victory.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) – Frankfort entered the 46th Mineral Bowl against Keyser shorthan…
Fairmont Senior wins Class AA Region 1 cheer title; East Fairmont 2nd
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior won the Class AA Region 1 title Saturday night with rival East Fairmont finishing second but also qualifying for the state competition in December. The two local squads, as well as the other competitors had the large crowd fired up for much...
Doddridge County High School returning to Class A West Virginia cheerleading championship; Tygarts Valley also attending as runner-up
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A consistent state finalist and a squad that hasn’t competed in eight years will represent Region II at the WVSSAC Class A State Cheer Championship this December.
Liberty volleyball reaches new heights, but Philip Barbour reigns again
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The very top of Class AA volleyball's Region II hasn't changed one bit. But there is one newcomer ready to represent the area at the state tournament. Regional tournament host and defending champion Philip Barbour cruised to a pair of straight-set wins...
Moorefield dominant in regional win over South Harrison
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison's volleyball team magical run is over. The Hawks battled to several wins during the Class A Region II sectional play to get to the Regional Championship semifinal only to face a dominant opponent in Moorefield.
Minutemen run over Grafton, 40-21
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County rushed for over 400 yards, with over 200 of them coming from Brayden Carder, as the Minutemen took care of the Bearcats, 40-21, to close out the regular season. Lewis County took the ball first and put together a 12-play, 65-yard scoring...
Iowa State pulls away from Big 12 rival West Virginia, 31-14
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score as Iowa State defeated West Virginia 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing...
Philip Barbour rallies, but falls again in final to Charleston Catholic, 4-2
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – Down 3-0 to three-time defending Class A/AA girls soccer state champions Charleston Catholic, the Philip Barbour Colts could have easily given up. Instead, they went back to what got them this far, and darn near pulled off a comeback.
championship photo.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior won the Class AA Region 1 cheer title Saturday n…
regional champs.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport turned in a spectacular performance before a packed c…
West Virginia University urges caution, issues Community Notice after recent shooting incidents in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police urge members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through the WVU...
