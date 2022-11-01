ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

FCC commissioner urges US to ban TikTok

By Max Zahn
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjR4A_0iuimsHv00

A commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday called on the U.S. government to ban social media platform TikTok over concerns about how the China-owned app handles the data of American users.

The remarks, made in an interview with Axios , come as the fast-growing app holds ongoing negotiations with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, about whether it can continue business in the U.S. if it is sold from Chinese parent company ByteDance to an American company.

Brendan Carr, one of five commissioners of the FCC, called on CFIUS to ban TikTok, citing the company's alleged inability to secure the data of U.S.-based users.

There is not "a world in which you could come up with sufficient protection on the data that you could have sufficient confidence that it's not finding its way back into the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party]," Carr told Axios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19noCj_0iuimsHv00
NurPhoto via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this Aug. 10, 2022, file photo, the TikTok logo is displayed on a phone screen.

The company told ABC News in a statement that Carr is not involved in negotiations with the U.S. government regarding the app.

"Commissioner Carr has no role in the confidential discussions with the U.S. government related to TikTok and appears to be expressing views independent of his role as an FCC commissioner," said Brooke Oberwetter, a TikTok spokesperson.

"We are confident that we are on a path to reaching an agreement with the U.S. Government that will satisfy all reasonable national security concerns," Oberwetter added.

The FCC did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment on Carr's statements.

The Biden administration and TikTok wrote up a preliminary agreement to address national security concerns posed by the app but obstacles remain in the negotiations, the New York Times reported in September.

TikTok says that it stores the data of U.S. users outside of China, and has never removed U.S. posts from the platform at the request of the Chinese government.

MORE: Republican lawmakers revive efforts to ban TikTok on government devices

Recent news stories have called into question the security of user data.

Buzzfeed reported in June that TikTok engineers based in China gained access to intimate information on U.S. users, such as phone numbers. Forbes reported last month that ByteDance intended to use the app to access information on some users.

The Trump administration tried to ban TikTok in 2020, eventually calling on ByteDance to sell the app to a U.S. company. However, the sale never took place.

The remarks from Carr arrive less than a week before the midterm elections, after which a new Congress may take further steps to ban or limit the app.

Comments / 6

the D.A.
3d ago

Banning tik tok would be a step forward for the U.S. But I doubt butholebiden would allow it! After all it's his Chinese buddies!!

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Robb Report

A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Just Mysteriously Arrived in Hong Kong

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, authorities have been keeping an eye on the megayachts owned by Russian oligarchs and allies of Vladimir Putin. One such vessel just mysteriously turned up in Hong Kong. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the $500 million Nord, which is connected to Alexey Mordashov, had anchored in Hong Kong harbor after spending the past several months in the port of Vladivostok. Mordashov—the largest shareholder in the steelmaker Severstal and the third-richest man in Russia—was sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States after the war in Ukraine began, and he’s...
ABC News

ABC News

893K+
Followers
188K+
Post
507M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy