Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Federal Officer Spots His Fugitive At Disney WorldStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Argument At NYC Restaurant Leads To A StabbingStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
NYC Influencer Nneoma Okorie Lands Role in Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special "A Whole Me"Kim JosephNew York City, NY
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
NYC Winter Lantern Festival 2022: Here are 5 dazzling displays that are new this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This year’s NYC Winter Lantern Festival, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, features over 10,000 handmade Chinese lanterns created by over 100 artists -- and there are some new displays this year that you’ll want to be sure to see.
This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC
New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 3 - 6)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
10 Best History Museums In NYC You Should Spend A Day At
New York is home to a wide variety of fantastic museums, a figure rising to nearly a hundred, with more opening every day. With a city of history and culture like ours, it’s no shock that we have some of the best museums that outline how we got to where we are today. If you’re a cultural junkie or just fascinated with the past, you’ve got to visit one of these awesome history museums in NYC! Located in the heart of the World Trade Center, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is the site where the foundations of the Twin Towers once stood. This museum encourages visitors to learn about the tragic 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. It opened to the public in 2014 and it continues to be one of the most emotionally charged history museums in NYC. The venue features reflective architecture, exhibitions of art, photography, first-person testimony, video and audio recordings, 60,000+ artifacts, and so much more. It’s a bone-chilling, yet powerful museum you should visit at least once. Where: 180 Greenwich St
This block in Bushwick may soon be landmarked
The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) just voted to calendar the Linden Street Historic District—a group of 32 brick and brownstone row houses in Bushwick on Linden Street between Broadway and Bushwick Avenue—to turn the area into a recognized landmark. According to officials, the group of row houses built...
chainstoreage.com
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
Chef Kwame Onwuachi Opens New Restaurant, Tatiana, At Lincoln Center
Just under a month after Lincoln Center’s brand new David Geffen Hall opened its doors, comes Afro Caribbean-inspired restaurant, Tatiana. The restaurant “[draws] on the city’s vibrant 1980s music and art scenes and [pays] homage to the often-overlooked places which shaped the city’s fabric and creative culture,” shared author and James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi. “Opening Tatiana at Lincoln Center is a longtime dream come true for me,” says Onwuachi. “Having grown up in the Bronx, I know this area has long represented arts and culture.” The menu explores reimagined childhood favorites of Onwuachi like Truffled Chopped Cheese Buns with dry aged ribeye, smoked mozzarella and taleggio; Egusi Soup Dumplings stuffed with black sea bass served with Nigerian red stew and pickled pearl onions; Braised Oxtails with rice and peas, thumbelina carrot and chayote squash. Each ingredient calls upon his formative years while demonstrating his profound professional experience within the industry. Visitors of Lincoln Center can choose from an a la carte menu or order from the three-course pre-theater menu.
Egg Is The Star Of Every Dish At This New Indian Street Food Restaurant
Chicago-based Indian street food chain Eggholic has officially claimed a stake in NYC, opening a location in Queens’ Floral Park…and here, they’re allllll about the eggs. At this new fast-casual spot, there’s certainly no shortage of eggs–and due to the moniker it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the ones behind this new dining spot are self-proclaimed “egg holics.” To EggHolic’s founders and co-owners Bhagyesh Patel and Lay Patel, Eggholic is their home away from home. Growing up in India, their favorite foods were the ones that contained eggs, and it was this personal experience that made them want to bring...
This New Ukrainian Restaurant Is Serving NYC’s Beloved BEC Pierogi-Style
A new cocktail forward restaurant opens today in SoHo and they’re putting a Ukrainian twist on the classic NYC BEC. From the team behind NYC’sThe Pineapple Club in the East Village, Slava is taking over the space formerly known as Pegu Club. Here guests will be treated to insanely delicious drinks and contemporary Ukrainian cuisine from Beverage Director, Nazar Hrab, and Head Chef, Alex Scherbyna–both of whom are Ukrainian natives. In addition to beer, wine, and cider, Slava has a signature cocktail menu that will delight your tastebuds–there’s even a cocktail modeled after the classic Ukrainian soup Borscht, which is...
Here’s A Look At The Bronx Museum Of The Arts’ $26 Million Renovation
Mid last year the Bronx Museum of the Arts announced they’d be receiving a two-year $26 million renovation to their multi-story entrance and lobby area as part of a larger rebranding campaign. Led by architectural firm Marvel and overseen by the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), this renovation is expected to complete in 2025. The Bronx Museum of the Arts is a contemporary art museum that connects audiences to the urban experience through its exhibitions and programs that reflect the borough’s dynamic communities. It’s one of the only major NYC museums with free admission, making it a vital cultural hub...
A Pickleball Pop-Up Is Hitting JFK’s Tarmac For Some Competitive Fun
Grab your paddle and put on your game face because this month TWA Hotel will host a pickleball pop-up! Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong on a badminton-sized court. Regardless of your skill level as long as you have your paddle and wiffle ball the game provides endless approachable fun for all. Organized by CityPickle, NYC’s home for pickleball, the pop-up will go down on the hotel’s tarmac in front of the 1958 Constellation Airplane, and the competition will be hot! Beginning tomorrow, Friday, November 4, open play will be available Friday to Sunday for two weekends (it will be closed, however, this Sunday, November 6 for the NYC Marathon). Courts are available on a first come first served basis
Anna Delvey To Host Exclusive Dinner Parties At Her East Village Apartment
You definitely weren’t alone if you spent last winter bingeing the shocking series following a reporter’s journey uncovering Anna Delvey’s fraudulent activity as she swindled her way through NYC’s most elite socialites. According to the New York Times, the actual Anna Delvey (birth name Anna Sorokin) was sentenced to four to twelve years for her crimes in 2019. But as of October 2022, she had been released from immigration detention after a judge ruled she was no longer a threat. Since being released, Delvey remains on house arrest in her Manhattan apartment, has no access to her social media (which...
25 Best Places In NYC To Host Your Holiday Party This Year
Now that holiday season is ramping up, you’ll probably be spending some time with friends, family, and coworkers. If you plan on throwing a private event, holiday get-together, or even a traditional office party, you’ve got to have a place to do it! Depending on the size of your guest-list, price range, and overall atmosphere, there’s a ton at stake to consider when choosing a place. To make it a little easier (and to let you know about them before they’re all booked), we put together a list of the best places around for a private holiday party! The Landing...
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
NYC Marathon 2022: Route Information, start times, where to hydrate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The TCS NYC Marathon is expected to return to its full potential this year, with over 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line. With a route that stretches across all five boroughs, it would prove useful to know exactly where the marathon leads. THE START. As...
10 Ways To Celebrate And Honor Native American Heritage Month In NYC
November is Native American Heritage Month, also commonly referred to as American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month, was conceived in 1990. During this month we celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories of Native people while also acknowledging their important contributions to the establishment and growth of the U.S. This month is also seen as a time to educate the public and raise awareness of Native peoples and the challenges they’ve faced throughout the years. From honoring this month through traditional singing and dance, to educating yourself on the history of Native peoples through educational readings, here are different ways to celebrate and honor this month throughout NYC. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the NYPL is hosting a reading of Powwow Day by Traci Sorell, a Native American children’s book, at the Throgs Neck Library. Coloring pages will also be provided. The event is recommended for children ages 5-12.
Vegan Donut Sensation Cloudy Donut Hopes To ‘Reverse Gentrify’ Brooklyn Heights
Cloudy Donut amassed an impressive amount of social media fame during the pandemic after opening up in Baltimore back in 2020, and now this vegan pastry sensation has made its way to NYC! Derrick and Justin Faulcon are the ones behind Cloudy Donut, which is a 100% vegan, small-batched, gourmet donut shop that features 44 mouthwatering flavors that rotate on a weekly basis for humans and pups! The fluffier-than-ever donuts (hence the brand name) use ingredients like applesauce, coconut milk, and shortening in place of animal products, and they’re fried in liquid vegetable shortening. You’ll find flavors such as Grapefruit...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Inside New York City's Best Neighborhood for Cheap Eats!
Let's find the Best Cheap Eats in the East Village of Manhattan […]. NYC $5 Food Guide: East Village, Manhattan's BEST Cheap Eats. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
downtownny.com
Lower Manhattan Has a New Shop for Sneakerheads
No need to just sneak a peak at this fashion boutique. Kollective Klub at 47 Ann Street opened in October and is destined to become the neighborhood’s go-to spot for sneakerheads. It’s got dozens of the hottest kicks lining its walls with several retro throwback styles for sale, from Louis Vuitton red Nikes, to Jordan 4 retros.
Secret NYC
New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 1