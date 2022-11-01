New York is home to a wide variety of fantastic museums, a figure rising to nearly a hundred, with more opening every day. With a city of history and culture like ours, it’s no shock that we have some of the best museums that outline how we got to where we are today. If you’re a cultural junkie or just fascinated with the past, you’ve got to visit one of these awesome history museums in NYC! Located in the heart of the World Trade Center, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is the site where the foundations of the Twin Towers once stood. This museum encourages visitors to learn about the tragic 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. It opened to the public in 2014 and it continues to be one of the most emotionally charged history museums in NYC. The venue features reflective architecture, exhibitions of art, photography, first-person testimony, video and audio recordings, 60,000+ artifacts, and so much more. It’s a bone-chilling, yet powerful museum you should visit at least once. Where: 180 Greenwich St

