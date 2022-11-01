IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
05-12-25-35-44
(five, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Pick Three-Midday
8-8-3, Fireball: 5
(eight, eight, three; Fireball: five)
Pick Three-Evening
6-4-5, Fireball:
(six, four, five; Fireball: zero)
Pick Four-Midday
2-3-7-8, Fireball: 8
(two, three, seven, eight; Fireball: eight)
Pick Four-Evening
0-4-4-0, Fireball: 1
(zero, four, four, zero; Fireball: one)
Lucky Day Lotto
01-11-17-22-37
(one, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Mega Millions
05-09-15-16-17, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(five, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000
