Pet Care on Capitol Hill: A Young Professional’s First Impressions

Even though I have lived in the Washington, D.C. area for over a decade, I had never set foot on Capitol Hill until Pet Advocacy Network’s Pet Care Community D.C. Fly-In on Sept. 21. The event was not only my first time visiting Capitol Hill, but this is also my first year as a professional representing my organization and the pet trade at a congressional fly-in, so I was slightly intimidated at first. In that sense, I was approaching the fly-in similarly to first-time participants who were joining us from across the country.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Restaurant news: Soul food in Shaw, pokē bowls in Gaithersburg, local pizza at Reagan National

Doro Soul Food, a take-out and delivery restaurant focused on soul food, will open Nov. 17 in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood at 1819 7th St. NW. Doro Soul Food comes from chef Elias Taddessee, the Ethiopian-born owner of burger and milkshake bar Mélange in D.C.’s Mt. Vernon neighborhood. The menu will mix American soul food with Ethiopian flavors, with bone-in fried and char-grilled chicken and chicken sandwiches with spice levels from mild to very hot. Cornbread, collard greens and doro wat spiced mac n’ cheese are among the sides.
WASHINGTON, DC
tinybeans.com

8 Cool Things You Can Actually Do on Thanksgiving Day

Something to be thankful for! The Washington, DC attractions that are open on Thanksgiving Day. If you like to stay active during the holidays, Thanksgiving can be a bit of a bummer. Many traditions involve sitting around, watching TV, and eating. Thankfully (see what we did there?), a Washington, DC Thanksgiving has plenty of options for those wanting to shake up their traditions. With so many iconic attractions open all year long (including Thanksgiving Day), avoid the “I’m bored” blues by exploring all there is to see and do in the District.
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

Staff Editorial: GW-affiliated health care facilities must be affordable and accessible

After years of negotiation and months of construction to build a new health care facility in Southeast D.C., a GW-staffed urgent care unit opened to the public earlier this month. Though it’s only one part of the still-developing Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, whose name is a reference to abolitionist Frederick Douglass’s nearby estate, the completed urgent care clinic shows that the University can escape the Foggy Bottom bubble for the betterment of the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Housing Issues of DC Mayoral Candidates

On Nov. 8, Washington, D.C., will hold its mayoral election, and while Democrat Muriel Bowser is widely expected to win her third consecutive term, for the first time she will have a Republican challenger on the ballot. Both candidates have campaigned on the issue of affordable housing, which has long...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Where renters outnumber homeowners in DC

More households are renting rather than owning their home than any time in the past 55 years, and the makeup of renters versus owners in some neighborhoods in major metropolitan areas has radically changed. Research done by RentCafe and based on U.S. Census Bureau data puts one D.C. ZIP code...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub Opens in Germantown

A new hub brings community nonprofits under one roof in Germantown to serve residents in northern Montgomery County. The Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub opened at 12850 Middlebrook Road on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting event. The hub is a collection of nonprofit partners serving residents’ health, social and workforce needs....
GERMANTOWN, MD
Narda Maren

Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?

I was my impression when visiting Georgetown in Washington DC. In the spring of 2022, I had the great pleasure of visiting the city of Washington DC. The truth is that after reading the book “The Lost Symbol”, I became obsessed with knowing the capital of the United States and walking as close as possible to the different buildings and historical monuments described by Dan Brown in the novel.
WASHINGTON, DC
Thrillist

This New Train Stop Will Connect Washington Dulles Airport to D.C. Directly

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Where are we headed? Here are the region's top flight destinations

LINTHICUM, Md. — Where are you off to?. Nearly 30,000 flights were scheduled to leave Greater Washington's and Baltimore's major airports in October. Among the three airports -- Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport -- the most popular destinations last month were Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and New York City, according to monthly data provided by Cirium, an aviation analytics company based in London with an office in Reston.
BALTIMORE, MD
ncsha.org

DCHFA Funds Market-Rate to Affordable Housing Rehabilitation at Ridgecrest Village

Washington, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed the rehabilitation of Ridgecrest Village Phase I in Ward 8’s Shipley Terrace neighborhood. The Agency issued $21.9 million in tax exempt bonds and underwrote $16.83 million in D.C. and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Phase I of the project will consist of remodeling 13 existing buildings on the property originally constructed in 1951.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking

At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
SILVER SPRING, MD

