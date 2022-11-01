IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
01-06-10-35-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(one, six, ten, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
05-09-15-16-17, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(five, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
3-4-7
(three, four, seven)
Pick 3 Midday
6-4-8
(six, four, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
4-1-6-0
(four, one, six, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
2-5-8-3
(two, five, eight, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000
