Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe’s record for scoring with one team, but the Arizona Coyotes scored three times in the third period to rally for a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Nick Ritchie had two goals, including the tiebreaker with 36 seconds remaining, and Josh Brown also scored for Arizona, which trailed 2-0 early in the third. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists and Karel Vejmelka stopped 33 shots. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist for Washington, which gave up a lead for the fourth straight game. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves. With the Capitals on their third power play of the game, Ovechkin fired a one-timer off a pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk past Vejmelka with just under 9 minutes left in the second period to open the scoring. It moved Ovechkin past Howe for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history. The 289th power-play goal of his career extended his point streak to five games.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO