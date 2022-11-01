Read full article on original website
What Are Cover Crops and Should You Plant Them Now?
I’ve known about cover crops since childhood. Every fall, after my dad pulled the last of his tomato plants, our vegetable garden was nothing but bare ground. Then, seemingly overnight, new green growth filled the space. What had my dad done? He planted a cover crop!. What Is a...
Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
How To Prune Hostas: Tips On Cutting Back Hosta Plants
Gardeners go for hosta plants because of their lush greenery and shade tolerance. These popular shade plants offer an entrancing variety of foliage, from smooth leaves to puckered leaves, green or yellow or blue leaves, and leaves the size of a quarter to leaves as big as a plate. But pests can attack foliage and make it ragged. And come winter, the foliage of these perennials wilt and die back. These are the times to sanitize your pruners and get to cutting back hosta plants. Read on for information on how to prune hostas.
Working together for a successful harvest
Right this very minute down on the farm we are feeling relieved. We finished harvest!. It amazes me that whatever the crop we have – good, bad or ugly – it still takes about 30 days to harvest. This year we started way earlier than I ever remember us starting and finished way earlier than I ever remember.
10 Companion Plants You Should Grow Next To Cucumbers In Your Garden
If you're having trouble growing healthy cucumber plants, refer to these ten companions with which your cucumbers will form beneficial relationships.
Gardening Tips for Fall First-Timers
With the cooler temperatures and changing leaves, fall is the perfect time to start a garden. If you're a first-time gardener, however, it can be tricky to know where to start. Here are five tips to help you get your garden off to a great start this fall.
Rain gardens are beneficial for farms
Stark Soil and Water recently offered a series of six sessions on how to design and install a rain garden on your property. All of the participants were from a city or suburb. The one group missing from the sessions was farmers. I want to change that for the next round of classes because I believe that rain gardens on farms offer a cornucopia of benefits. I know because I have a rain garden on my dairy farm, and it’s awesome.
What Does It Mean To Dethatch Your Lawn?
You've worked to get your lawn to green up, and still, it's lagging behind the neighbors' grass. If you are like many people, you've put a significant amount of time into fertilizing, weeding, and cleaning up the lawn itself, but that may not be enough to give it everything it needs to look its best. You may wish to try a few natural lawn care tips to help improve its look and feel, too.
Toxic Autumn Plants
Harmful blooms to look out for on your autumn stroll. As the leaves turn golden and the air becomes crisp, it’s the perfect time for a stroll with our pooches. But among picturesque autumnal scenes, there are plants that can be harmful to our furry friends. PDSA Vet Nurse...
