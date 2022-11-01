ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

09-10-18-26-43

(nine, ten, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Cash4Life

18-24-25-43-52, Cash Ball: 2

(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-three, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)

Quick Draw Midday

01-05-11-17-18-20-24-26-34-43-46-55-60-63-64-69-73-76-79-80, BE: 18

(one, five, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: eighteen)

Daily Three-Midday

1-9-6, SB: 1

(one, nine, six; SB: one)

Daily Three-Evening

8-9-7, SB: 7

(eight, nine, seven; SB: seven)

Daily Four-Midday

9-0-1-5, SB: 1

(nine, zero, one, five; SB: one)

Daily Four-Evening

0-2-0-2, SB: 7

(zero, two, zero, two; SB: seven)

Quick Draw Evening

01-05-06-09-11-12-14-15-16-27-31-42-43-46-55-56-58-61-62-65, BE: 16

(one, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five; BE: sixteen)

Mega Millions

05-09-15-16-17, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(five, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $119,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said. “A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.
DELPHI, IN
The Associated Press

Nevada secretary of state declines to lift hand-count ban

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined Friday to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial early hand-count of mail-in ballots, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.” Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County last week to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud. In a letter to the county Friday, Cegavske invited county officials to update or better explain their proposal for a silent hand-count with more details. But the move makes it increasingly difficult for Nye County to revise, submit, get approval and carry out plans for the hand-count of mail-in ballots before polls close on Election Day.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada gov's aides: Ex-prisons chief asked $1M to stay quiet

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker’s escape that went unreported for four days. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief-of-staff, Yvanna Cancela, responded by accusing ex-state Department of Corrections chief Charles Daniels of attempting “a political shakedown for more than $1 million taxpayer dollars” with a threat of going public and filing costly and time-consuming litigation. “The governor’s office and the state will not have this matter politicized,” Cancela said in a three-page statement. “To date, Daniels has not filed a legal claim,” it said. Sisolak press aide Meghin Delaney provided a copy of an Oct. 28 letter from Daniels’ attorney, Craig Marquiz, to state officials seeking “an amicable solution” amounting to seven years’ worth of Daniels’ $150,000-per-year salary, or $1.05 million.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves. “We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement Saturday. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.” Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and recorded several hits including “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “I Want Candy.”
LANCASTER, CA
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii's biggest volcano erupt from?

HONOLULU (AP) — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don’t expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. Here’s are some things to know about the volcano.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy