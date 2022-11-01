The general election in Highland County will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there are only a few days left to vote early. Those interested in casting an early ballot have a few more opportunities. Early voting at the Highland County Board of Elections office, which is located at 1575 N. High St. in Suite 200 in Hillsboro, will be available Friday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

