FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA holds Ag Day
The Hillsboro FFA chapter held its annual Ag Day recently for the Hillsboro Elementary School fourth graders. The chapter had around 145 of its members help lead the classes and run the stations and activities for the students. A selection of members guided 175 fourth graders down to the high...
Times Gazette
Holdup attempt, fire damage and Christmas parade
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Local collegiate news
The following information has been compiled from a news release from Ohio University:. The following students graduated Ohio University in summer 2022:. * Malea Montavon of Greenfield graduated with a n Associate in Nursing. * Jamie Stack of Hillsboro graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing. * Natasha Brown...
Times Gazette
Birds of Rocky Fork
It is a popular destination for local residents and out of town tourists alike, but beyond that Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County is also a home to numerous and diverse varieties of birds, according to The Ohio Ornithological Society. The Ohio Ornithological Society website said that, “There is a...
Times Gazette
Merry Mercantile open this weekend
The Highland County Historical Society’s Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop at the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro will open for the holiday season this weekend. Fifteen rooms in the museum are decorated in various Christmas themes and the Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop is packed with handcrafted and handmade items from 25 artisans.
Times Gazette
Bureau touts successful year
The Visitors Bureau of Highland County updated the Highland County Board of Commissioners on a successful year of projects at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Jamie Wheeler, executive director of the visitors bureau, said the organization has six main projects in 2022, which are as follows: New website design, video project with Ohio’s Co-op Advertising Program, Tri-County Battle of the Bands, 2022 Social Media Influencer Tour, Ohio Travel Association Leadership Institute, and local advertising.
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 7900 block of West Main Street in Highland after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the parties separated and the victim declined to file charges. Nov. 1. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 6600...
Times Gazette
Boil alert on Northwest St.
The city of Hillsboro issued a boil alert Friday afternoon for 800 and 900 blocks of Northwest Street. Submitted by Sasha Myers, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.
Times Gazette
General election early voting is still available
The general election in Highland County will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there are only a few days left to vote early. Those interested in casting an early ballot have a few more opportunities. Early voting at the Highland County Board of Elections office, which is located at 1575 N. High St. in Suite 200 in Hillsboro, will be available Friday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Bryce Young, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file for registration. Ann Fellure, 56, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device,. ACCIDENTS. At 9:31 a.m., Brian Duncan, 48, of Greenfield, was eastbound on Harry...
Times Gazette
Crash claims two Sabina men
Two Sabina residents were killed Wednesday when their vehicle went left of center on U.S. Route 68 in Fayette County and struck and tractor-trailer rig, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road.
Times Gazette
WC ranked among best colleges
U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2022-23 rankings place Wilmington College in the upper 30 percent among colleges and third among top performers for social mobility for the 12-state, 87-institution Midwest Region. WC’s 26th place ranking is its best since attaining 23rd place in 2008 and reflects a...
Times Gazette
Man gets 4 years in prison
A Hillsboro man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison on multiple drug trafficking charges. Ryan Wilson, 29, was sentenced to two years on one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone, a second-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another sentence of two years for the second count of aggravated trafficking on meth, also a second-degree felony, with Wilson also given a forfeiture specification. He was also given 14 days of jail-time credit.
